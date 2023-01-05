The launch dates to make a note of so far.

As fans eagerly wait the 2023 season which kicks off on Sunday 5th March with the Bahrain Grand Prix, the teams are slowly starting to announce their launch dates for the 2023 cars.

Four of the teams have confirmed their launch dates so far with the latest being Alpine who confirmed theirs yesterday.

Formula 1 shared the launch dates to Twitter, writing:

"Four launch dates announced, six to go! @AlpineF1Team are the latest addition"

The first date for your diary is the 11th February for the launch of the AlphaTauri when the team will be holding an event in New York to reveal the AT04. The car will be driven by the new driver line-up of Yuki Tsunoda and rookie Nyck De Vries.

AlphaTauri took to Twitter to confirm the date:

The second date to look out for is 13th February for the release of the Aston Martin who were the first to confirm their launch date. They will reveal the AMR23 during an event at Silverstone.

The newest addition to the team is two-time champion Fernando Alonso who will drive alongside Lance Stroll. The Spanish driver spoke about his first experience in the car after the end of the 2022 season when he left Alpine. He said:

“It was good! It was a very nice experience. I feel honoured to drive for such an iconic brand. “It was a very special day, having the first go in the car and trying to feel also the differences [between Alpine and Aston Martin]. Obviously, we raced two days ago here, so it’s very fresh and it’s very useful. “I tried to meet all the mechanics, the engineers, and [I will] try to remember a lot of new names, for sure!”

Ferrari have confirmed their launch date will be 14th February. The team are looking to come back fighting against Red Bull with their new team principal Frederic Vasseur. After joining the team, Vasseur said:

"As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me. "I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world."

The fourth and final date we know so far is Alpine's release of the A523 on the 16th February during an event in London.

Joining Alpine for the 2023 season is Pierre Gasly who has made the move from AlphaTauri. The Frenchman spoke about joining the team after driving the A522 in Abu Dhabi at the end of the 2022 season, he explained: