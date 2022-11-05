Skip to main content
F1 News: The F1 Calendar for 2023 is already expected to change

F1 News: The F1 Calendar for 2023 is already expected to change

Changes to the 2023 schedule are incoming.

Changes to the 2023 schedule are incoming.

Formula 1 has set out an ambitious 24-race calendar for next season, but all indications suggest that at least one venue will not host a Grand Prix.

This venue is China's Shanghai International Circuit, which is widely reported as being almost certainly out of next year's calendar due to China's continued zero-Covid policy. 

F1 was impacted, like all things, by the breakout of the Covid pandemic in 2020. That said, the sport demonstrated a certain resilience and adaptability, capable of organising dozens of races with strict regulations. 

Whilst several Grand Prix like China, Singapore and Japan opted against hosting Formula 1 race weekends during the most intense days of the pandemic, it was generally expected that these venues would return.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SI201412030911_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb_news

This has been the case for Japan and Singapore, but China's future in F1 seems uncertain at best. 

Technically speaking, the Chinese GP has a multi-year deal with Formula 1 to stay on the calendar until 2025. Despite this contract, it seems unlikely the Shanghai International Circuit will be in use anytime soon. 

At present, there is no expectation that China's slot on the 2023 calendar will be replaced. The Baku GP could be moved to earlier in the schedule in response to China's absence, but no significant change is expected aside from this. 

Formula 1 has already received significant criticism for featuring a record-breaking 24-races on the calendar next season, so perhaps one less event could provide some (albeit limited) respite for teams.

SI201904140291_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: The F1 Calendar for 2023 is already expected to change

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210200565_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Verstappen's teammates must accept they are slower than him, says Helmut Marko

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
f1-world-champion-nelson-piquet-planet-f1
News

F1 News: Nelson Piquet Investigated By Brazilian Prosecutors After Wishing Death On President

By Lydia Mee
Domenicali
News

F1 News: Stefano Domenicali open to an 11th team in Formula 1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Doohan_signe_ses_debuts_alors_que_BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_se_prepare_pour_le_Grand_Prix_de_Mexico
News

F1 News: Alpine hope Gasly and Ocon prove doubters wrong - "I count on them to show they've learned"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
hulkenberg schumacher
News

F1 News: Helmut Marko gives verdict on Mick Schumacher's fate with Haas

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210310010_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen - "He was trained very harshly by his father"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M342198
News

F1 News: Mercedes expect Red Bull wind tunnel penalty to have minimal impact in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang