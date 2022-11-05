F1 News: The F1 Calendar for 2023 is already expected to change

Formula 1 has set out an ambitious 24-race calendar for next season, but all indications suggest that at least one venue will not host a Grand Prix.

This venue is China's Shanghai International Circuit, which is widely reported as being almost certainly out of next year's calendar due to China's continued zero-Covid policy.

F1 was impacted, like all things, by the breakout of the Covid pandemic in 2020. That said, the sport demonstrated a certain resilience and adaptability, capable of organising dozens of races with strict regulations.

Whilst several Grand Prix like China, Singapore and Japan opted against hosting Formula 1 race weekends during the most intense days of the pandemic, it was generally expected that these venues would return.

This has been the case for Japan and Singapore, but China's future in F1 seems uncertain at best.

Technically speaking, the Chinese GP has a multi-year deal with Formula 1 to stay on the calendar until 2025. Despite this contract, it seems unlikely the Shanghai International Circuit will be in use anytime soon.

At present, there is no expectation that China's slot on the 2023 calendar will be replaced. The Baku GP could be moved to earlier in the schedule in response to China's absence, but no significant change is expected aside from this.

Formula 1 has already received significant criticism for featuring a record-breaking 24-races on the calendar next season, so perhaps one less event could provide some (albeit limited) respite for teams.