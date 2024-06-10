F1 News: The Incredible Story Behind Mary McGee Who Stole The Show In Martin Brundle's Canadian GP Grid Walk
During a captivating pre-race "grid walk" at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Sky Sports F1 broadcaster and former F1 driver Martin Brundle encountered a remarkably inspiring woman, Mary McGee, whose story became a highlight of the day. At 87, McGee, an American racing pioneer, shared moments from her groundbreaking career with Brundle.
Brundle, accustomed to interviewing top figures in the motorsports world, found himself kneeled beside McGee. The interview illuminated McGee's rich history in motorsports, dating back to 1957 when she began racing cars before switching to motorcycles in 1960. Her career spanned over five decades, ending in 2012. Capturing the spirit of the conversation, McGee reminisced, "I first started racing cars in 1957 and then I switched to motorcycles in 1960 and I quit in 2012."
Brundle, visibly impressed by McGee's journey, expressed his admiration without probing too personally: "Amazing, obviously I won’t ask you how old you are. That’s an incredible story. Is this your first time on a Formula 1 grid?" McGee hilariously revealed that she attended a U.S. Grand Prix at Riverside, where she met two-time F1 world champion Jimmy Clark. "I love Formula 1 racing. I was at Riverside many years ago for the first Formula 1 race, met Jimmy Clark for god sake!"
Beyond reminiscing about the past, McGee shared her enthusiasm for current F1 racing, specifically her support for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton during the Montreal race, where he finished fourth behind winner Max Verstappen.
The Historic Journey of Mary McGee
Mary McGee embarked on her motorsport career in the late 1950s, initially racing in a Mercedes 300SL under the Sports Car Club of America. Her transition from cars to motorcycles was partly influenced by unexpected events, such as a friend needing to sell a 200cc 1956 Triumph Tiger Cub. It was this decision that thrust her into the world of motorcycle road racing, a move encouraged by race-car legend Vasek Polak, who had noticed McGee's potential.
McGee's decision to switch to motorcycles led her to secure a FIM license, making her the first American woman to do so. Racing with a 125 Honda CB92 capped with a pink polka-dot helmet, she left an indelible mark on the sport. Her foray into desert racing on advice from Hollywood icon Steve McQueen further broadened her horizons, who suggested switching from "pansy road-racing" to the more challenging desert racing. She debuted at the AMA District 37 Enduro in California in 1963.
In 1975, she raced solo in the Baja 500 on a 250 Husqvarna, surpassing seventeen two-man teams, a feat both historic and daunting considering the race's brutal conditions. McGee's commitment to motorsport, paired with her indomitable spirit, has earned her numerous honors, including induction into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and being named a FIM Legend.
Although she retired from active competition in the late 1970s, McGee revived her racing passion through vintage motocross in the late 1990s after relocating to Northern Nevada. Her story is not only a testament to her personal drive and tenacity but is also incredibly inspiring to women in a traditionally male-dominated field.
Mary McGee's Achievements As A Woman In Motorsport
- 1975: First and only woman to compete in the Baja 500 solo
- 1968: First woman to complete the Baja 1000
- 1960: First woman to compete in a US MC/FIM sanctioned motorcycle race in America
- First Woman to race Motocross in the US, to Road Race motorcycles in the US, and the first woman to race with Europeans in International motocross in the US.