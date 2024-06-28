F1 News: The Upgrades Each Team Is Bringing to Austrian GP Revealed
As the Formula 1 circus descends upon the Red Bull Ring in Austria, teams are unveiling their latest technical upgrades, aiming to squeeze out every possible advantage. With the picturesque Austrian GP set as the stage, the FIA has confirmed the upgrades coming to each team for this weekend's Sprint Race and Grand Prix.
Mercedes
Starting with Mercedes, the team is introducing a modified beam wing, focused on reducing drag. Their technical overhaul includes decambered elements on the wing designed specifically to lessen the load both locally and on the floor, thereby reducing both downforce and drag—key factors in boosting speed and efficiency on the track.
Ferrari
Ferrari, anticipating the typically high ambient temperatures of the Austrian GP, is integrating extra cooling louvres into their engine cover. These new components aim to enhance the cooling range which is crucial for maintaining optimal engine performance without compromising too much on aerodynamics.
McLaren
McLaren is making dual upgrades, focusing on both front wing modifications and a refreshed front suspension. The new front wing geometry is expected to amplify flow conditioning, a crucial factor for aerodynamic load and overall car stability. Complementing this, their redesigned front suspension aims to maximize the improvements gained from the new wing setup, ensuring that McLaren’s cars remain competitive under various track conditions.
Sauber
Sauber is pushing forward with a new beam wing, tailored specifically for the sprint weekend in Austria. This single-element lower rear wing is designed to cut drag while boosting aerodynamic efficiency, an adjustment well-suited to the fast and flowing characteristics of the Red Bull Ring.
RB
Visa Cash App RB have brought changes to the rear of their cars, as the brake drum winglets face a revision to help generate load at the back while also managing the flow of air towards the rear.
While teams like Red Bull, Aston Martin, Alpine, Williams, and Haas have not announced upgrades for this event, the continuous evolution in others hints at a tight competition.
As the lights go out in Austria, the effectiveness of these upgrades will be put to the test, as they fight against the structure of a Sprint Race weekend which reduces practice time immensely. Teams will hope they've gotten enough data from from the only Free Practice Session to make the most of both the Sprint Race, and of course Sunday's Grand Prix.