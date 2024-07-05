F1 News: The Upgrades Each Team Is Bringing to British Grand Prix Revealed
The F1 teams are showcasing a range of upgrades for the British Grand Prix aimed at improving speed, efficiency, and handling, reflecting the ongoing close development battles we're seeing this season so far.
Red Bull
Red Bull Racing is set to optimize their car's aerodynamics with a focus on floor body and edge performance. Their adjustments include a refined floor surface above and behind the lower SIS tube for better energy and pressure distribution. Moreover, the team has fine-tuned the floor edge wing to increase load while ensuring flow stability, a testament to their detail-oriented approach to performance enhancements.
Mercedes
Mercedes has taken a comprehensive path with modifications spread across the car’s architecture. They've adjusted the front wing flap to better balance the car for circuits demanding low downforce. Rear wing adjustments aim to cut down on drag, crucial for the Silverstone track's demanding high-speed runs. Additionally, Mercedes has streamlined their brake ducts to manage cooling more effectively, further tweaking the aerodynamics with adjustments to the 'caketin' lips at the rear corner of their cars.
McLaren
McLaren introduces a less loaded rear wing specifically designed to slash drag on faster circuits. This is complemented by their variable load beam wings which adapt to different aerodynamic needs. The addition of new cooling exits on the engine cover is a strategic decision to enhance engine performance under racing conditions.
Aston Martin
Aston Martin’s tweaks include modifying the front wing to optimize aerodynamic efficiency and changing the rear corner design to improve wheel wake management. These adjustments are geared towards creating a more stable and faster car around the corners of Silverstone.
Visa Cash App RB
Sister team to Red Bull, RB, has also shown innovation by removing the Halo winglet in certain configurations to enhance airflow towards the rear wing, a subtle yet potentially impactful change.
Sauber and Haas
Sauber and Haas are also bringing significant upgrades, focusing heavily on aerodynamic efficiency. Sauber’s new floor fence trim aims to enhance airflow management, a critical factor in these ground effect cars. Haas has rolled out numerous upgrades ranging from floor body expansions to improve underfloor airflow, repositioned mirror stays for better sidepod airflow, and tweaked rear corners to optimize aerodynamics around the rear tires.
As the teams head to Silverstone, these upgrades will be put to the test on one of the fastest and most iconic circuits in the race calendar.