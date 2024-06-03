F1 News: These Are the Drivers Red Bull Are Watching for Future Seat
Red Bull Racing is monitoring a dynamic roster of drivers for a possible 2025 lineup, focusing on Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo, and junior standout Liam Lawson. Advisor Helmut Marko highlighted the team's proactive strategy in nurturing and assessing talents that influence their championship pursuits. With Sergio Perez yet to have a seat confirmed for next season, it comes as no surprise that the Milton Keynes squad are still weighing up their options.
Red Bull's evaluation of potential drivers is a cornerstone of their team strategy, influencing not only their competitive edge but also the broader dynamics within the F1 World Championships. Tsunoda, affiliated with the Honda engine partnership, and Ricciardo, a seasoned driver known for his charismatic personality and aggressive driving style, are both facing pivotal moments that could determine their future in F1. Meanwhile, New Zealander Liam Lawson demonstrated commendable skill as a substitute for the Australian during his injury last season, further positioning himself as a solid candidate within the robust Red Bull training program.
Specifically, Tsunoda and Ricciardo are under intensive review as they race in the current Formula 1 season. Lawson's significant impact when he stepped in last year has not gone unnoticed, though, ensuring his consideration for future opportunities. In addition to these known entities, Marko also highlighted the potential of lesser-known junior drivers like Ayumu Iwasa in Japanese Super Formula, and Formula 2 competitors Isack Hadjar and Josep Maria Marti.
"It's a luxury problem!” Marko noted, quoted by RacingNews365. "Besides Tsunoda, we have another Honda driver who is doing good races and that is Ayumu Iwasa. He has not yet won a race this year because he had two bad starts, but he is still third in the championship. Tsunoda and Iwasa are two Japanese drivers who have a long-term contract with us, so we have to see how that goes in the long term."
These younger drivers are part of a broader strategy to nurture a pipeline of capable talents who can maintain Red Bull's competitive presence in the pinnacle of motorsports.
"So let's see how he wins it first," the advisor said. "His first race wasn't good, but in the second race he was actually the best driver."
"We have Isack Hadjar who is doing very well in Formula 2 and also Josep Maria Marti, although he still makes too many mistakes," he said. "With Hadjar you have to remember that he was knocked around during the first race and that he has already had two technical problems while riding in a winning position. He is still second in the championship, so he is definitely one of the fastest and most consistent guys.
Moving forward, Red Bull plans to continue assessing these drivers throughout their respective racing seasons, with a keen eye on each individual's ability to secure wins. Marko has set high expectations, particularly for Iwasa, stressing the importance of a championship in Super Formula to bolster his F1 seat prospects.