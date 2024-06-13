F1 News: This Driver A 'Possibility' For Replacing Esteban Ocon After Surprise Exit
Alpine's team principal, Bruno Famin, has named Jack Doohan as a potential successor to Esteban Ocon, who will depart the team at the end of this season. The announcement came ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, marking a significant point of discussion about Alpine's future lineup.
Jack Doohan, the son of legendary 500cc motorbike champion Mike Doohan, has already woven a deep connection with Alpine, serving as the team's reserve driver for the past three years. This longstanding collaboration has put Doohan in an advantageous position to understand the internal workings and expectations of the Enstone team deeply.
The need for a new driver comes as Esteban Ocon prepares to leave Alpine, concluding a five-year association. The team described Ocon's departure as the natural end of their collaboration, with Famin explaining it as the "partnership running its course."
Doohan's candidacy for the soon-to-be-vacant seat is backed by his prominent involvement in the team's activities, including a recent opportunity to drive in FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix. Although adverse weather conditions prevented him from setting a timed lap, Alpine has promised another FP1 session later this year, which will further prepare Doohan for potential future responsibilities.
Famin emphasized Doohan's readiness and the extensive preparation he has undergone:
"He's an option for sure. Jack is an option," Famin said. "We are preparing him, he has been testing for a long time. He has quite a heavy testing programme and we're happy with that, and let's see how he develops. He is one possibility, among others, but he is a possibility for sure."
Doohan himself is circumspect about his chances, reflecting the inherent uncertainties of the sport.
"It's difficult to say in Formula 1 that anything is for certain," he stated. Yet his ambition is clear: "My dream is to be on the grid, my dream is to be in Formula 1. I'm with the team as reserve driver preparing myself to be in the car. That is where I want to be.
"Every time I get to do that, whether it is the sim or on track, experiencing myself in marketing, with comms, I'm trying to position myself to get that opportunity."
His readiness is also supported by significant behind-the-wheel experience in both the 2021 and 2022 Alpine cars, which has bolstered his confidence.
"That previous mileage is very high in the '21 car, then two days in the '22 car, and I felt very comfortable coming in [for the practice in Canada]. I felt very complete, there was no fear, not feeling out of my comfort zone," Doohan explained. He summarized his testing achievements: "Luckily I've been able to show what I can do in those tests which are much longer, and we were able to make it happen."
Looking ahead, Doohan's potential elevation to a race seat with Alpine could hinge on his performance in the forthcoming FP1 session and continued development within the team. His comprehensive testing, coupled with real-world experience and a methodical approach to his career, positions him as a strong contender to join the world of Formula 1 racing as a full-time driver – a dream that he is ardently chasing.