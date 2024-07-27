F1 News: This Is Teams' Biggest Challenge At Belgian Grand Prix - Outlined By Pirelli
Formula 1 tire supplier Pirelli's chief engineer, Simone Berra revealed specific challenges F1 teams will face on the tire front due to the resurfacing of large sections of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Additionally, the potential for rain on Saturday might result in insufficient data collection. Overall, it appears to be a 'demanding weekend'.
Berra hinted that teams will need to meticulously plan their tire strategies this weekend due to the evident graining problem, particularly on medium and soft tires, caused by the freshly laid tarmac on several sections of the track. Though the track is much quicker, this could result in significant tire degradation over long distances. Explaining the challenges, he told the media:
"It looks like being a particularly demanding weekend on the tire front, as in fact was to be expected on a special track like Spa-Francorchamps. The fact that large sections of the track have been resurfaced has seen a significant increase in grip which, on the one hand, has made the track much quicker.
"While on the other hand, it has probably led to an increase in graining, especially on the Medium and Soft and therefore a consequent increase in performance degradation over a long distance. In both sessions, we also saw a marked track evolution."
With reports of rain drenching the track on Saturday, a wet surface could complicate efforts to develop precise strategies for Sunday’s dry race. The Pirelli engineer added:
"As the track is expected to be mainly wet tomorrow and then dry on Sunday, the teams will have to rely on the data gathered today to come up with the best set-up and strategies on a track where it is already more complicated than usual to find the right compromise between the need for aerodynamic downforce to stop the tires from sliding, especially in the second sector, and maintaining good top speed to be competitive in the quicker first and third sectors.
"Compared to what we saw over the previous two years with this new generation of cars, the C2 seemed to be pretty competitive and could be a valid choice for the race, which explains why four teams have kept two sets for each of their drivers.”