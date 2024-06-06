F1 News: This Is What The 2026 Formula One Cars Will Look Like
The FIA has unveiled the first images of the 2026 regulation cars, giving an idea of what fans can expect the cars to look like.
The 2026 Formula One cars will showcase active aerodynamic components and sport a sleeker, lighter design—weighing 30kg less than current models and presenting a smaller structural profile. The modifications include a reduction in wheelbase from 3600mm to 3400mm and a narrower overall width shrinking from 2000mm to 1900mm. Additionally, amendments in tire dimensions will see front tire widths decrease by 25mm and rear by 30mm, maintaining the 18-inch standard set in 2022.
A significant overhaul in aerodynamics aims to enhance race dynamics by decreasing overall downforce by 30% and reducing drag by an impressive 55%. These changes encompass a narrower front wing, elimination of front wheel arches, and the implementation of innovative in-washing wheel wake control boards ahead of the sidepods. At the rear, the introduction of a simplified, three-element active rear wing, coupled with the removal of the lower beam wing, marks a substantial shift.
The cars will also incorporate a partially flat floor and a less powerful diffuser to reduce dependency on ground effects. Safety enhancements are also comprehensive, featuring a two-stage front impact structure, improved side intrusion protection, and increased roll hoop loads capacity from 16G to 20G. Furthermore, the cars will include brighter rear wing endplate lights to ensure better visibility.
The anticipated regulations, pending official sanction at the forthcoming FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting on June 28, promise not just a revolution in car design but an alignment with F1's long-term vision aimed at intensifying competition, enhancing visual drama, and emphasizing driver skill.