F1 News: This Is Why Lewis Hamilton's Silverstone Win Was So Important
Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard claimed that Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has found his 'mojo' with Mercedes after his spectacular British Grand Prix victory at Silverstone last weekend.
The seven-time world champion masterfully navigated the changeable conditions in his W15 F1 car to claim the 104th win of his F1 career. This victory also marked his ninth record win at Silverstone and proved that he still has what it takes to succeed at the highest level.
Hamilton secured a win after 56 Grands Prix, his last win dating back to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021 before the current ground effect era began in 2022. Winning on his home turf made the moment even more special, especially as he prepares to leave the team he has worked with for twelve years at the end of the season.
Speaking on Channel 4, Coulthard best describes him as a 'winning machine' who has only known success, despite the difficult period he endured since 2021. He said:
"This has been the most difficult period for Lewis of his career.
"When he joined McLaren as a rookie up against Fernando Alonso, he finished the season with the same amount of points, matching a world champion.
"So he's only known success. He's only known brilliance. He's only known how to deliver pole positions and be a winning machine.
"The period of drought that he's gone through, and lacking performance to his team-mate, that I cannot compute. That's why it means so much to him, and that is what confirms that he's still got the hunger.
"That whole Ferrari journey is about trying to rediscover his mojo. Well, he's discovered it here."
Coulthard asserts that Hamilton's Silverstone victory provided a perfect storyline for the upcoming Formula 1 movie, called F1. Coincidentally, Hamilton is a co-producer of the film that features Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. He added:
"They had a little teaser for the Brad Pitt movie that's coming out that they've named F1 - they've spent a long time trying to figure that name out.
"But forget that Hollywood. This is Hollywood. This is what could have been the script for that movie, him doing it here.
"The emotion for me at the end, seeing Anthony hugging Lewis, and Lewis not wanting to let go, as a father that's something that really touches you."