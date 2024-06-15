F1 News: This Is Why Mercedes Turned Down Carlos Sainz For 2025 Seat
Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff announced that Carlos Sainz is no longer being considered for a 2025 seat to replace seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. The decision marks a significant shift for Mercedes, revealing a pivot towards nurturing younger talent.
Despite his strong performance at Ferrari, Sainz's request for a long-term contract and the team's new focus have led Mercedes to close the door on this potential partnership. Speaking to Sky Germany, Wolff explained, as quoted by Motorsport Week:
“We just want to concentrate on Kimi [Andrea Kimi Antonelli], that is our future, young drivers."
Antonelli, currently a promising talent at Prema Racing, has been closely involved with Mercedes, participating in multiple F1 tests. His ascension within the Mercedes framework is part of an overarching strategy that Wolff describes as reinventing and investing in the future. He continued:
“We want to commit to that, to young drivers and that is what we’ve told Carlos.”
While acknowledging Sainz's notable capabilities and contributions to F1, Wolff expressed that the Spanish driver deserves to secure a prime position within the sport independently.
“I think first of all, Carlos deserves a top seat. He’s done a fantastic job.
“But for us, we’ve embarked on a route now to say you know what we want to reinvent ourselves a bit going forward and Kimi Antonelli definitely plays a part in that.
“We haven’t taken a decision yet for next year, but we didn’t want to have Carlos wait as he needs to take a decision for himself. That’s just fair. He’s doing a super job.”
Mercedes’ commitment to youth over established talent like Sainz is indicative of the changing priorities within the sport where teams are increasingly valuing long-term potential and development.