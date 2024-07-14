F1 News: This Legendary Race Track Is 'Fighting' To Keep Its Place On The Grid - Report
The Belgian Grand Prix has been fighting for a permanent place on the Formula 1 calendar after Spa-Francorchamps' long-term contract with the sport ends at the end of 2025.
With the continuous expansion of race venues on the F1 calendar, CEO Stefano Domenicali has openly discussed the potential for certain races to be rotated to meet demand, especially since there can only be a maximum of 25 races in a year.
Despite the maximum limit of 25 set by the Concorde Agreement, teams argue that 24 should be considered the practical limit, citing the physical and logistical challenges of managing such a packed schedule. As a result of Madrid's onboarding in 2026, Spa could become a rotational venue, alternating with other circuits from that year onwards.
Vanessa Maes, the general manager of the Belgian Grand Prix, emphasized that the race is actively advocating for a longer and permanent contract extension on the Formula 1 calendar. She told AutoHebdo:
“The 2025 calendar foresees F1 visiting us on 27 July.
“In agreement with the political authorities, we are fighting for a multi-year contract without alternation from 2026.
“The fact that the previous political majority was renewed should help us in this – provided, however, that Liberty Media is reasonable in its financial needs.
“Every year, the Walloon region has to put its hand in its pocket to make up for the backlog of Grand Prix. This should not take on too large proportions.”
Spa has been chosen as one of the Sprint rounds for the 2025 season, marking it as the only European race to host such an event next year. Maes highlighted the diversity of the crowd at the circuit, expecting it to become a multinational event in late July. She added:
“For the first time in years, the Dutch will not be in the majority with just under 20% of the audience.
“We note a strong return of the English and Germans, but especially of the French.
“Moreover, there are more and more Belgian spectators, especially from the north of the country.”