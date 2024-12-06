F1 News: Toto Wolff Blasts Christian Horner For 'Crossing A Line' In George Russell Comments
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has blasted Red Bull team boss Christian Horner for interfering in a matter between Max Verstappen and George Russell from last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, and in the process, calling the Mercedes driver "hysterical." Wolff admitted that Horner "crossed a line" for targeting his driver.
Tensions flared at the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend as Russell shed light on a clash with Max Verstappen that stemmed from last weekend's qualifying session. The incident unfolded when Verstappen, slowing due to traffic ahead on the racing line, encountered a fast-approaching Russell, who narrowly avoided crashing into the Dutchman.
The fallout saw Russell seeking a penalty for Verstappen, which ultimately demoted the four-time champion from pole position to P2. At the Drivers' Press Conference in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen criticized the handling of the situation, voicing frustration over the penalty and cautioning against the precedent it could establish for future races.
“I’ve never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard,” he said about Russell. The matter, however, did not end there. Horner escalated the drama post-race by calling Russell "hysterical" and claiming the Briton's reaction motivated Verstappen to victory at the Lusail International Circuit.
Now, Russell has provided a detailed account of what transpired in Qatar, accusing Verstappen of issuing threats. While Wolff recognized the clash as a matter for the drivers to resolve, he criticized Horner for unnecessarily inserting himself into the situation. Wolff accompanied Russell to the media session in Abu Dhabi and responded to Horner's remarks about his driver. He said:
"It's just weak.
"At the end, why does he feel entitled to comment about my driver? How does that come? But thinking about it, I've spent 90 seconds to think about it...
"Yapping little terrier. Always something to say."
He added:
"I think as a team principal, it's important to be a sparring partner for your drivers.
"And that means explaining that things can be more nuanced. Statements that are absolutistic, taking everything is either right, 100% right or 100% wrong, is something I just think you need to explain, think of more nuance, depending from your perception and your perspective. You need to allow for something to be 51-49, you need to allow for it to be 70-30. There is always another side.
"Maybe when you look at it that way, and you explain it to the drivers and to your team, you come to the conclusion that there is truth on both sides. If you don't do that, you're falling short of your role."
Wolff then intensified his charge on Horner, questioning how dare he question the state of Russell's mind. He continued:
"I tell you clearly.
"There is a thing between drivers, and this is George and Max, and I don't want to get involved in that, but if the other team principal calls George hysterical, this is where he crosses a line for me. Now, his forte for sure is not intellectual psychoanalysis, but that's quite a word. How dare you comment on the state of mind of my driver."