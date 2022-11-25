Skip to main content
F1 News: Toto Wolff says Russell finishing ahead of Hamilton in 2022 is "irrelevant"

F1 News: Toto Wolff says Russell finishing ahead of Hamilton in 2022 is "irrelevant"

Toto Wolff explains the mentality at Mercedes.

Toto Wolff explains the mentality at Mercedes.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has explained why nobody in the team is particularly fussed about Russell scoring more points than Hamilton in 2022. 

The Silver Arrows failed to replicate their dominant start to the hybrid era with the 2022 regulations, falling significantly behind Red Bull in terms of performance. 

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton eventually claimed the win for Mercedes at the Brazilian GP, securing the German squad's only victory of the season. 

Whilst showing signs of promise and potential, the Mercedes W13 ultimately lacked the pace to compete regularly at the very front. 

In any case, George Russell deserves immense credit for finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the overall standings. 

It cannot be swept aside that Hamilton spent a significant part of the year experimenting with set-ups - and thus sacrificing laptime - but this does not detract from Russell's feat. 

M346449
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Grand Prix like Spain and Hungary demonstrated - on pure pace - Hamilton still enjoys an advantage over his teammate, but Russell is still within touching distance. 

Few would expected the 24-year-old to hold his own against Hamilton in his first year at Mercedes. But this is precisely what he did. 

Still, Toto Wolff says there is little concern within the team about which driver finished ahead this year:

"They weren't fighting for the championship. Apart from Brazil, they did not compete for the victory. 

"I don't think anyone in the team cares if they finish second, third, fourth or fifth."

M348487

Frankly speaking, it is unsprurisng that Mercedes has this mentality after spending the best part of a decade dominating F1. 

Lewis Hamilton has also commented that he's unconcerned about finishing behind Russell this year, though he was clear that the situation would not be the same in a title fight. 

With the 2023 season approaching, the question is whether Mercedes can raise the stakes in this inter-team battle and produce a title-challenging car next year.

M346389
News

F1 News: Toto Wolff says Russell finishing ahead of Hamilton in 2022 is "irrelevant"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220010-abu-dhabi-gp-thursday (1)
News

F1 News: Mattia Binotto expected to resign from role as Ferrari team principal

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
ALPINE_00001522_0003
News

F1 News: Alpine insists reliability issues were quickly "corrected" across 2022

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
mick garagee
News

Mercedes on signing Mick Schumacher: "We need to make it happen"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Pierre_Gasly_enjoys_first_outing_alongside_Jack_Doohan_as_BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_rounds_off_2022_season (1)
News

F1 News: Pierre Gasly can be faster than Piastri, believes Alpine boss

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
alonso aston atmosphere
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso feels "special atmosphere" at Aston Martin

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210240114_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Viewership figures show further growth in US audiences

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
ricciardo study
News

Daniel Ricciardo's rise and fall: From Red Bull star to third driver

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang