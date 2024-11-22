F1 News: Toto Wolff Drops Hints On Lewis Hamilton Farewell Celebrations As No Early Ferrari Test Confirmed
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that there are "lots of activities planned" with Lewis Hamilton after the Formula 1 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi. Mercedes would likely have declined any early release request from Ferrari, though no such request was made.
Hamilton's bombshell move to Ferrari continues to make headlines, as the seven-time world champion's big shift nears with each passing day. While Hamilton looks forward to his new journey with Ferrari in the quest for the eighth title, he won't be taking part in the post-season test with his new team.
Ferrari, meanwhile, has granted permission to its outgoing driver, Carlos Sainz, to participate in the post-season test session with Williams in preparation for the upcoming season. Williams team principal James Vowles is keen to utilize Sainz's detailed firsthand feedback to refine the development of their 2025 car, tailoring its design to complement the Spaniard's driving style and preferences.
Wolff disclosed that the schedule is tightly packed, with Hamilton first fulfilling his contractual commitments to sponsors before proceeding with his farewell engagements. Ferrari plans to test with Hamilton ahead of the 2025 pre-season session in an older F1 car. Team principal Fred Vasseur confirmed that he never requested Mercedes to release him for the post-season test. Vasseur told the media at the press conference in Las Vegas:
“They have a contract. I did not even ask Toto.
“I have to expect this, that it’s not because we are doing something for Carlos, that everybody has to do the same.”
Wolff replied saying he had a brief discussion with Hamilton on the matter. He said:
“No, Fred didn’t ask.
“I think it’s a difference also maybe going to Williams.
“We have contractual agreements with sponsors. We’re having a farewell for Lewis. We’re having lots of activities that are planned.
“And him and I, we spoke about it shortly, and he said, ‘I guess that’s not going to work’. And I said, ‘Yeah, I don’t think it’s going to work’. And that was the whole thing. So I don’t think Fred is particularly sad.”
Speaking about Hamilton's first test in a Ferrari car, Vasseur revealed it will be through Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) days, followed by the pre-season test in Bahrain. He said:
“I'm not sure that he needs tons of hours of acclimatisation.
“He is experienced enough to be quick on the first day, or at least very soon. We'll have one or two TPC [Testing of Previous Cars] days, plus the test in Bahrain, and that will be enough.”