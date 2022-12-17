F1 News: Toto Wolff explains Mercedes' decision to sign Mick Schumacher

Toto Wolff believes that Mick Schumacher has plenty of value to offer Mercedes, explaining why the team decided to sign him for 2023.

There has been plenty of speculation about Mercedes' interest in signing Mick Schumacher over the recent months, which only intensified after Haas announced the signing of Nico Hulkenberg.

Whilst Schumacher has spoken openly about his frustrations regarding how things unfolded at Haas; other opportunities could still present themselves.

Returning to Formula 1 after a year on the sidelines is generally quite challenging. Still, the 23-year-old's reserve driver contract with Mercedes will serve as a good platform to capitalise on changes in the market.

Audi's increased involvement at Sauber, for example, could allow Mick Schumacher to make himself a candidate to join the team in 2024.

Regardless of these hypothetical scenarios, Schumacher must ensure that he cultivates a good working relationship with Mercedes.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes Team Principal, has explained the decision to sign the youngster:

"Mick is a talented young driver, and we're delighted to have him join the team. He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver.

"These are all important qualities, and we're excited for him to help us develop the W14.

"We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula 1 under his belt, we will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise."

Schumacher joins Mercedes during one of the team's most difficult patches in the last decade, with the German squad looking to re-establish itself as a Championship contender in 2023.

The winter period will be important for Mercedes to learn from its mistakes and develop its W14 machine, and Schumacher will play an essential role in this aspect.

He will also be responsible for helping the team develop during the season, further evidence of the importance of his role.