F1 News: Toto Wolff Laments Missed Opportunities In Lewis Hamilton's Exit
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that Lewis Hamilton's revelation to join Ferrari in 2025 towards the end of the winter break led him to miss out on potentially signing McLaren driver Lando Norris and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.
Hamilton’s stunning announcement to join Ferrari for the 2025 season was made in early February, barely a month before pre-season testing commenced, giving Wolff minimal time to react strategically. The decision was officially revealed on February 1, just one day after Hamilton privately informed his team boss during a meeting at his Oxford residence, leaving Wolff and Mercedes little chance to plan for such a significant shift in their driver lineup.
Before Hamilton’s decision was announced, McLaren and Ferrari had already secured contract extensions with their drivers, which Wolff noted as a missed opportunity. If Hamilton had shared his plans earlier, Wolff could have pursued these drivers. Nonetheless, the Austrian team principal admitted he had sensed the seven-time world champion’s departure beforehand. Revealing in the book 'Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane', he wrote:
“I absolutely had it on my radar that Lewis would go.
“I just couldn’t understand why he’d change to another team before we knew if we were going to be competitive.
“It also didn’t give me any time to react.
“I had to emergency call our partners, and I possibly missed out on negotiating with other drivers who had signed contracts a few weeks earlier like Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.
“It put us on the back foot, and that had a commercial impact. But do I take that personally? This was a business decision.
“We’ve enjoyed such a successful journey together, and now we have our own objectives. This didn’t even move the needle for me. I’m thick-skinned, you know? I’ve had some pretty tough moments in my life, and this doesn’t compare.”
Hamilton, on the other hand, revealed he still loves the team and feels like he is ending a relationship that is "perfectly fine." He said:
“I feel like I’m ending a relationship that’s perfectly fine.
“We’re still in love. I haven’t lost faith in the team. I’m leaving for myself.”
Speaking about why he chose to personally inform Wolff about his Ferrari switch and his hope that they would continue to remain friends, he said:
“I needed to do it in person because that’s what integrity is all about. But I knew it would be difficult. Ultimately, as humans we’re hurt when things end.
“But I also know that our friendship goes beyond business. That’s how I view it and I hope Toto does, too.”