F1 News: Toto Wolff Leaves Touching Note For Lewis Hamilton After Driver Leaves For Ferrari
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff shared a heartfelt message following Lewis Hamilton's final race with the team at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion is set to join Ferrari in 2025 in pursuit of an unprecedented eighth-world title. Wolff expressed unwavering support, stating that if Mercedes doesn't win, he will "cheer" for Hamilton.
Wolff and Hamilton celebrate a highly successful 12-season partnership that includes eight Constructors' Championships and six drivers' titles. Hamilton won 84 races and stepped on the podium 78 times during his tenure with Mercedes.
Hamilton raced his last with the Brackley outfit at the Yas Marina Circuit, where he started in P16 and maintained a consistent pace, but his W15 F1 car came to life in the second stint after a swap to the medium compound tires. The Briton engaged in intense overtaking action and gained on the cars in front by nearly a second per lap. With the last few corners left, he overtook his teammate George Russell in the final lap to secure the fourth spot.
Following a customary burnout session at the end of a race, the 39-year-old driver spent some time alone by his W15, realizing that this was his last moment with the car. He was overwhelmed with emotions but managed to hold back the tears. Wolff, who has been by Hamilton's side throughout his remarkable journey at Mercedes, highlighted the strength of their personal bond. Despite Hamilton's switch to Ferrari in 2025, the Austrian team principal assured that their off-track friendship would remain unchanged. He told Sky Sports F1:
"If we can't win, we will cheer for him.
"He merits an eighth championship but, obviously, the team, the drivers, the brand, that is the main priority to win and we will give it everything we can."
Wolff is proud that Mercedes' partnership with Hamilton is the longest driver-team relationship in Formula 1 history and acknowledged the "trust and values" built with him on a personal level are rare to have today. He added:
"It's been 12 years. It's not only the longest driver-team relationship the sport has ever seen but one of the longest relationships any sports team has had with a player.
"And one of the longest relationships personally with a person. Obviously that creates attachment, trust and those values in this day and age are rare. That's why it's a period of time we will hold close to our hearts.
"And one of the best periods that I have personally had and the team."