F1 News: Toto Wolff - 'Lewis Hamilton Was Going To Stay'
Lewis Hamilton, arguably the most decorated driver in F1 history with a record-equaling seven world championships, is set to close his chapter with Mercedes—a team he has been synonymous with through numerous race wins and championships. Joining Ferrari, the sport's most storied team, not only revitalizes Hamilton's career but also substantially alters the competitive landscape of Formula 1. But it wasn't always going to be this way, according to the team principal, Toto Wolff.
The racer's decision comes as he concludes his Mercedes contract, marking the end of an intensely successful era. Talking with the PA news agency via Crash.net, Wolff candidly reflected on the professional and emotional layers of this decision,.
"If Ferrari is able to give Lewis a competitive car, he can win a world championship. There is no doubt about that." The transition points to broader challenges faced by Mercedes in recent seasons, including underwhelming race performances and difficult machinery—factors that have likely contributed to Hamilton’s shift in team.
In his comments, Wolff also touches upon the technical expectations from Ferrari, emphasizing the necessity for them to equip Hamilton with a competitive car
With Hamilton slated to start with Ferrari in 2025, the F1 world is keenly watching Ferrari's commitment to vehicle development and how it will complement Hamilton’s driving style and championship aspirations. Wolff, despite facing the loss of a top driver, remains positive about the future, indicating that Hamilton's departure, while significant, is a part of the evolving nature of Formula 1.
"I will always have a personal relationship with Lewis and I will look back at the great times, professionally and personally.
“When Lewis moves to Ferrari he becomes a competitor but I will always wish him happy days.”
Unsurprisingly, the British driver didn't make up his mind easily. It was believed that the team were going to keep him in his seat at least until the end of 2025, where his 1+1 contract would come to an end. But, according to the Austrian businessman, Hamilton changed his mind.
“That is what he said to me.
“He said he was going to stay and then he decided to go.
“But people change their minds and circumstances change and you have to respect that.
“Today’s opinion might be different tomorrow and I have no hard feelings.”