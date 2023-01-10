The news of Andretti's partnership with Cadillac in order to hopefully join the F1 grid has not been as well received as the FIA had planned. Mercedes CEO and team principal Toto Wolff has said the team would need to be "up at the front with an American driver" for it to be "super good for all of us."

Wolff has been quite vocal over the idea of bringing on another team and that it shouldn't financially impact the current teams by diluting the pot. Although he has acknowledged the benefits of bringing an 'All-American' team on as the sport gains popularity in the US.

During an interview with Racing365.com, Wolff explained:

"I think Andretti is a fantastic brand and they've shown in many other series that they can be competitive. "What I've said before is 'What can you add to the show?' if I'm trying to join up with a big auto company and manufacturer that would invest the same amount of money and activation in the promotion and advertising in the racing - which is what we do - it would be a fantastic add-on."

Wolff continued to emphasis the importance of having an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) as a partner, like Andretti plans to do with Cadillac. The team chief added: