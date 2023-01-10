Skip to main content

F1 News: Toto Wolff On Andretti Entrance - "I'm Absolutely Up For It"

Toto Wolff discusses advantages of bringing Andretti to the F1 grid.

The news of Andretti's partnership with Cadillac in order to hopefully join the F1 grid has not been as well received as the FIA had planned. Mercedes CEO and team principal Toto Wolff has said the team would need to be "up at the front with an American driver" for it to be "super good for all of us."

Wolff has been quite vocal over the idea of bringing on another team and that it shouldn't financially impact the current teams by diluting the pot. Although he has acknowledged the benefits of bringing an 'All-American' team on as the sport gains popularity in the US.

During an interview with Racing365.com, Wolff explained:

"I think Andretti is a fantastic brand and they've shown in many other series that they can be competitive.

"What I've said before is 'What can you add to the show?' if I'm trying to join up with a big auto company and manufacturer that would invest the same amount of money and activation in the promotion and advertising in the racing - which is what we do - it would be a fantastic add-on."

Wolff continued to emphasis the importance of having an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) as a partner, like Andretti plans to do with Cadillac. The team chief added:

"I think it's very difficult as a private team - you see with the few private teams that we have in F1 - to get on your feet and be successful because the odds are against you.

"Everybody now in F1, including Sauber has an OEM as a partner, the only ones who are not is Williams and Haas. But without any doubt, I believe in those structures that have been here for a long time, especially Williams.

"If we were to add an American team I'm absolutely up for it, but what are you bringing? What are you bringing to the show? Because that team needs to be up at the front with an American driver and that is super good for all of us."

