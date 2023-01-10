Mercedes CEO and team principal Toto Wolff has spoken about Nyck de Vries' future within the Red Bull family.

De Vries will be driving for AlphaTauri in 2023 after being a Mercedes reserve driver and Mercedes Formula E champion.

The Dutchman made his F1 debut at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix when he was called upon last minute to step in for Alex Albon in the Williams who was taken to hospital. De Vries showed fantastic performance coming in the top ten to take his first career points and he out-performed Albon's teammate Nicholas Latifi.

Shortly after, De Vries was in talks with a few different teams before signing with AlphaTauri where he will drive alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

During an interview with Swiatwyscigow.pl, Wolff was quizzed on whether he would bring De Vries back into the future. Wolff responded:

“I thought about it. "[I hope] that he stays there, and I hope that he’s successful in AlphaTauri. “I hope he will be so good to make it into a Red Bull seat one day, because he deserves that. “And then we take it like sportsmen, and we fight it out.”

Red Bull usually uses AlphaTauri as a way of testing out new driver's to see if they have what it takes to be 'promoted' to a seat on the Red Bull team. However, they can be rather cut throat about it. For example, Pierre Gasly who De Vries is replacing, started in AlphaTauri, was promoted to Red Bull but then was very quickly put back onto the AlphaTauri team.

De Vries does bring with him though age and experience, although not in Formula 1, De Vries is a championship winner in Formula 2 and Formula E. AlphaTauri have not confirmed how long the Dutch driver has signed for, but it is thought to be a year with the option to extend for a second.