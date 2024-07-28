F1 News: Toto Wolff Reacts To George Russell Disqualification - Reveals Reason Behind Weight
The Belgian Grand Prix has ended with a twist as George Russell's much-celebrated win was annulled following a post-race disqualification due to his Mercedes 15 being underweight. The sudden change in race strategy, a shift to a one-stop strategy suggested by Russell himself, is now seen as the pivotal factor behind this penalty. Toto Wolff has now commented on the confirmed disqualification.
Initially, Russell was not set to pursue a one-stop strategy, but during the race, he proposed the change over the team radio. This change involved an extended stint on hard tires and saw Russell facing stiff competition from his teammate Lewis Hamilton, who benefited from fresher tires in the closing laps but was unable to pass him.
The aftermath of the race was heavy with commentary, especially from Mercedes Team Principal Wolff, who addressed the media in the Belgium paddock. Wolff was entirely open in his evaluation of the situation, directly linking the disqualification to the altered race strategy.
"I think it's the one-stop," Wolff pinpointed the blame. "There's no excuse. If it leads to a breach of regulations, then it is what it is. We have to learn from that. As a team, we have more positives today, obviously for George."
Despite the nullification of Russell's win, the disqualification had a silver lining for Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton was promoted to first place. This bittersweet outcome maintained the winner's trophy within the team, although it has impacted their points in the Constructors Standings severely.
Wolff's reaction was emotional, reflecting on the personal impact such a setback has on his young driver.
"That's a massive blow to a driver who had childhood dreams to win these races. That is probably taken away, but it's going to get better," Wolff promised the Briton.
FIA Statement For Disqualification
The Stewards heard from the team representative of Car 63 (George Russell), the FIA Technical Delegate, the FIA Single Seater Director and the FIA Single Seater Technical Director.
Car 63 was weighed on the FIA inside and outside scales with both scales showing the same result of 796.5 kg. The calibration of both scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.
During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly. The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team.
The Stewards determine that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement needs to be applied.
Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.
Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented.