F1 News: Toto Wolff Reveals Power Unit Supply Talks With Alpine - 'Far Too Complicated'
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently disclosed that discussions had taken place with Alpine regarding the potential supply of Mercedes power units starting in 2026. These talks follow Alpine's reported decision to transition from using Renault Power Units to becoming a customer team in the Formula 1 grid.
Aston Martin, currently a Mercedes power unit customer, will soon sever ties with the Brackley outfit to procure engines from Honda starting in 2026. Wolff views Alpine potentially replacing Aston Martin as a Mercedes customer as a promising opportunity for the Brackley-based squad.
Wolff revealed that Mercedes had made its stance clear on the matter and that it was willing to consider a deal with Alpine. He described the talks as an 'exploratory discussion'. However, the Enstone outfit must first decide if it wants to become a customer team or persist with its own power unit. When asked by the media about the talks, Wolff told PlanetF1.com:
“You know, I think that’s a complicated situation because we like the thought of, you know, replacing Aston Martin with another team because of the sheer learning you’re doing.
“I think we’re set up as an organisation that the more power units, the better it is in terms of accelerating some of the developments or the reliability.
“So this is where it is. I think it didn’t go beyond the point of exchanging opinions or having like, you know, exploratory discussions.
“I think Alpine would take a decision, do they want to continue with their Formula 1 engine programme or not? And only when they have taken that strategic decision, we would dive into our agreements. But we’re open-minded, and that’s what we have told them.”
Wolff was then asked if he saw a deal happening with Alpine by the F1 summer break at the end of this month. He answered:
“No, that’s far too complicated and long-lasting, impactful decision for Alpine to make.”