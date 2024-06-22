F1 News: Toto Wolff Rushes to Lewis Hamilton’s Defense in Controversial Track Clash with Lance Stroll
Tensions flared during the third free practice session of the 2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix, as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll came together. The session witnessed a contentious moment when Hamilton impeded Stroll, who was executing a fast lap. This incident escalated as the Canadian driver, in response, veered wide, nearly sidelining Hamilton's W15 from the track.
Toto Wolff, the Mercedes Team Principal, promptly stepped into the fray, upholding Hamilton's actions during the incident. Wolff explained the reliance of drivers on their teams for traffic updates during sessions, emphasizing the unintentional nature of such impediments.
"Yeah, you know, I can understand in the heat of the moment sometimes you're on your fast lap and you're being blocked. But it's never the driver's fault. You know, we're getting the instructions from the garage about the traffic situation," Wolff stated. He further speculated on the fairness of potential penalties, suggesting, "And nobody does that on purpose because you know, you can have a penalty. So I guess on this one, maybe the penalty goes the other way around."
The aftermath saw the FIA stewards scrutinize the incident closely. Stroll, admitting his emotions got the better of him, faced a reprimand for his rash maneuver post-incident. The official statement on the matter reflected his frustration, noting:
"The driver of Car 18 stated that he got impeded by Car 44 into Turn 5 and that upset him. He admitted that he wanted to express his displeasure to the other driver by pulling over on him at the exit." Despite the driving deemed "erratic," it was not classified explicitly as dangerous.
The scenario did not dent Hamilton's qualifying performance as he secured a commendable third-place start on the grid, with his teammate George Russell not far behind in fourth. This outcome marked a significant uplift for Mercedes, given their fluctuating performance earlier in the season.