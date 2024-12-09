F1 News: Toto Wolff’s Emotional Voice Note to Lewis Hamilton After Abu Dhabi Finale Revealed
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff sent Lewis Hamilton a voice note after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, calling it the "most important message" he had ever sent, which has now been accessed. The message contained a touching note from not only a team boss but also from a friend, which reflects the much-talked-about bond Wolff shares with Hamilton. Concluding the message, Wolff added that he would always be there for the Briton.
Wolff's friendship with the seven-time world champion spans 12 successful seasons, during which Mercedes secured 12 Constructors' Championships and Hamilton won six Drivers' Championships. While Hamilton's 2025 move to Ferrari was a difficult decision, he was highly motivated to race for a legendary team like Ferrari in a competitive car to secure his eighth title before his time in the sport came to an end.
The last three years with Mercedes were marked by both highs and lows, and in his note, Wolff advised Hamilton to find his people, those who would stand by him and support him. The message was not just from a team principal but from a genuine friend with good intentions, even as they prepare to race against each other next season.
Wolff likely left early after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, missing out on having a personal conversation with Hamilton, who started P16 on the grid but raced his way through the pack to secure fourth place. Thus, the Austrian team boss left a goodbye note, sharing what he felt was most important for Hamilton to take with him to Ferrari. He said:
“Hi Lewis, I’m on the go, so I thought I’d better leave you a voice note like all this.
“Yeah, the moment is here we all knew was coming. We’ve raced the last lap. The longest and most successful partnership in Formula 1 history. Who would have thought that when we started the journey?
“It’s been a crazy ride for a boy from Stevenage who had a dream, and who shared this journey with us at Mercedes.
“So now, you’re opening up a new chapter with Ferrari. But most importantly, remember one thing, find your people, not just the ones who work with you or sign your contract.
“Obviously, we know that’s important, but the ones who dream with you, who fight with you, who have your back and your ear, the ones who stand with you and kneel with you, the ones who see you, including the parts you don’t want seen, who never stop believing, even when you do sometimes.
“Because when you find your people, you don’t just beat the world, you change it. And whatever the future holds, just remember, we will always be your people, because every dream needs a team. You know it.
“Take care, my friend, see you on track. We are really looking forward to it. That’s the most important message I’ve ever sent.”