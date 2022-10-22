F1 News: Toto Wolff says the FIA deducting points from Max Verstappen is "not realistic"

Amidst the speculation surrounding the punishment for Red Bull's budget cap breach, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff does not expect a points deduction.

Given the highly contested nature of the 2021 championship, there have been suggestions that Red Bull's breach of the cap could result in potentially title-altering changes to last year's standings.

However, it has never seemed likely that the FIA would deduct points from Verstappen's 2021 points total, with a limitation on Red Bull's wind tunnel time now the most widely expected punishment.

Speaking to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (as quoted by racingnews365), Toto Wolff said that he does not expect there will be an impact on Verstappen's 2021 campaign:

"I don't know the size of the violation, but one or two million [over the cap] can already decide a championship.

"The FIA must make the right choice, and the penalty must reflect the violation.

"I don't think you can go back to the 2021 world title because with a smaller violation that is, according to the rules, not realistic.