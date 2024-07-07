F1 News: Toto Wolff Shares Emotional Message After 'Fairytale' Lewis Hamilton Farewell
Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, shared his triumphant sentiments with Sky Sports F1 following an emotive victory by Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix. Describing the win as the ultimate "fairytale" conclusion to Mercedes' final race with the seven-time champion at the venue, Wolff's pride was palpable.
Wolff commented:
"Fantastic. You couldn't have written it better for our farewell at the British Grand Prix. That was great.
"He had some difficult times recently. Then, some faultless driving in various conditions.
"I really enjoy us bouncing back. We were one and two for a long time in the dry. Performance-wise, it looks like we are coming back."
The emotional weight of the event was not lost on Wolff, who is observing his last British Grand Prix with Hamilton as a Mercedes driver before he moves to Ferrari next year. He added:
"Of course. The last British Grand Prix together. It's like a fairytale, how we leave the British crowds there with the most successful British driver ever."
Hamilton has also spoken out on the tough journey to comeback to the top step, he commented:
“It’s so tough, I think for anyone, but the important thing is just how you continue to get up and you’ve got to continue to dig deep even when you feel like you’re at the bottom of the barrel.
“There have definitely been days between 2021 and here where I didn’t feel like I was good enough or I was going to get back to where I am today. But the important thing is I had great people around me, continuing to support me. My team, every time I turned up and saw them putting in the effort that really encouraged me to do the same thing.
“Otherwise, my fans, when I see them around the world, they have been so supportive. So a big, big thank you to everybody.”