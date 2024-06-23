F1 News: Toto Wolff Slams 'Conspiracy Theorists' - 'I Have Zero Respect'
In a vehement rebuttal to the ongoing conspiracy theories, Toto Wolff, the principal of the Mercedes Formula 1 team, has publicly denounced claims of sabotage against star driver Lewis Hamilton's vehicle. The speculation gained momentum following an anonymous email circulated amongst media and prominent figures in Formula 1 just after the Canadian Grand Prix. The email baselessly alleged that Mercedes was deliberately compromising Hamilton's car and endangering his safety. In response to these accusations, Wolff confirmed that the matter has been referred to the police, underscoring the seriousness with which the team is taking these claims.
"These conspiracy theorists, I have zero respect for, because they have no brain," Wolff stated emphatically. His frustration was palpable as he addressed what he views as not only baseless but also harmful allegations. He further suggested that those who subscribe to such theories might be better off following a different sport:
"We want a car that wins races and championships and who doesn’t get that should be watching another sport."
Amidst the controversy, Hamilton's performance at the recent Spanish Grand Prix was a silver lining for the team. He not only out-qualified his teammate George Russell for the second time this season but also secured his first podium finish of the year by coming in third. Wolff expressed his satisfaction with the results, noting:
"It’s good to see that he has had a great weekend, because it has been a while that he has been on the receiving end and strategy has worked against. But today that went in his favour and so I am happy we have that podium for him because it has been a while."
The dynamic within the team, particularly between Hamilton and Russell, also came under scrutiny during the qualifying sessions in Spain, where Russell voiced complaints over the radio about Hamilton. However, Wolff downplayed any concerns about friction between the two drivers, highlighting their mutual respect and the normalcy of rivalry in competitive racing:
"There will always be a rivalry between drivers, especially when the car is capable of winning. It’s normal. But the two are very respectful to each other."
Wolff emphasized the importance of maintaining an open line of communication and transparency to avoid any internal conflicts.
"We are very transparent in the team, and that’s a lesson I have learned; we are not holding back, we are not letting anything grow in terms of animosity and from that angle, I think it’s business as usual," he remarked, outlining the proactive approach taken by Mercedes to foster a positive and effective team environment despite external controversies or internal tensions.