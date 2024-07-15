F1 News: Toyota Addresses Formula 1 Comeback Rumors
As Formula 1 approaches significant regulatory changes slated for 2026, rumors have begun to circulate that Toyota could be making an exciting return to F1 with a partnership with Haas.
Reports have fueled these rumors, citing that discussions between Toyota and Haas have explored various collaborative efforts, including the shared manufacturing of chassis components with Dallara and the utilization of Toyota's technologically advanced wind tunnel in Cologne.
However, when approached for comments, the involved parties maintained a tight-lipped stance. The Haas F1 Team has declined to comment on the speculation. Similarly, a spokesperson from Toyota provided a reserved response, stating, as quoted by Planet F1:
“There is nothing to say on this matter. beyond the fact that Toyota will continue making ever-better cars and developing people through motorsport.”
Further stirring the pot, Formula.hu hinted at Toyota’s broader ambitions which might include sponsoring other F1 teams and possibly developing its own F1 engine in the future. Amidst these discussions, Toyota remains actively engaged in other top-tier motorsport activities through Toyota Gazoo Racing, consistently participating in the World Endurance Championship and the World Rally Championship.
The sighting of Masaya Kaji, a general manager in Toyota Gazoo’s motorsports engineer department, in the Haas garage during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone added more fuel to the speculative fire.
Kazuki Nakajima, Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe’s vice chairman, has also commented on the rumors. He affirmed that while last season ended with a firm no on re-entering Formula 1, the doors weren’t entirely closed to future possibilities.
“At the moment, it’s a clear no.
“This is just about giving a driver the opportunity to get his foot in the F1 door.
“But of course, you can think about anything, and there are plenty of rumours. Who knows what the future holds?”