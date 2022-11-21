Tributes have been pouring in for the F1 legend.

Sebastian Vettel has retired from F1 with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend being his last race, and with the emotional weekend for the German driver coming to a close many of the other drivers and teams have been writing tributes to the F1 legend.

Vettel made his F1 debut in 2007 with Toro Rosso, now AlphaTauri, and was later promoted to Red Bull where he achieved his four consecutive world championship wins. After his time at Red Bull, Vettel moved to Ferrari in 2015 where his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton reached its peak. In 2020, Vettel moved again to Aston Martin where he stayed until his retirement.

We have put together some of the tributes for Vettel from the other drivers. Get the tissues ready, it gets emotional.

Kicking off the tributes, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc posted a video to Vettel who was there at the very beginning of Leclerc's career with Ferrari.

Ferrari posted another video of the team saying goodbye to Vettel.

Red Bull posted a video rounding up some of Vettel's most successful years.

Fernando Alonso, who will be taking Vettel's seat at Aston Martin for the 2023 season wrote on Twitter:

"Danke Seb, One last time sharing the track with you, It will be emotional and sad at the same time, but I wish you all the best for your next chapter."

Alonso's team, Alpine, shared a sweet moment between the two drivers after the Abu Dhabi GP.

Lewis Hamilton recently organised a meal for the whole grid ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to celebrate Vettel's last race. He posted to his social media:

"We’ve come a long way as drivers and continue to grow as men. Despite whatever may happen on the track we grow and become better each day. Us all coming together to celebrate life and Seb’s amazing career in F1 is truly a night I’ll never forget."

In a later post, Hamilton shared a photo of the pair as young drivers and wrote:

"Last weekend with this legend. He’ll probably be back, but just in case. It’s been real"

Lance Stroll, Vettel's Aston Martin teammate, wrote on Instagram:

"@sebastianvettel , congratulations on an amazing career. It’s been an honour. Wish you all the best in your next chapter in life"

Aston Martin shared many posts as a tribute to Vettel, including this video of him with the caption:

"So long, partner."

Mercedes shared a video of Vettel and Hamilton's F1 journey, they started their F1 career's at the same time and were long time rivals who became close friends.

Williams F1 team shared a tribute to their Instagram account, saying:

"A lover of F1 history who has enjoyed a remarkable career. Happy retirement, Seb!"

Max Verstappen, who won his second world championship this year, wrote: