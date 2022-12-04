F1 News: Turkey and Portimao in contention to join 2023 F1 Calendar

According to new information, Turkey's Istanbul circuit has joined Portimao as a contender to join the 2023 F1 calendar.

Formula 1 recently announced the cancellation of next year's Chinese GP, due to the strict covid-19 policies that continue to be enforced.

Although there was optimism that the situation could improve, F1 has decided that a Grand Prix cannot take place at the Shanghai International circuit next year.

For some time - amidst rumours of China's cancellation - Stefano Domenicali insisted that there would be no rush to find a replacement if China lost its place on the calendar.

Next year's 2023 schedule still consists of a record-breaking 23 races, even with the latest cancellation, so the F1 CEO has largely dismissed claims it will be replaced.

Despite this, reports have emerged in the last week suggesting that other venues are negotiating with Formula 1 about joining the calendar next season.

Initially, Portugal's Portimao circuit was the venue receiving the most recognition as a potential contender in the media.

However, according to The Portugal News, Istanbul has also emerged as a candidate to replace the Chinese GP.

The Portuguese outlet has quoted the president of Portugal's Automobile and Karting Federation:

"Portugal is at the forefront. However, Portugal is not the only interested country, as Turkey is also in the running."

Istanbul Park is one of the most beloved circuits currently without a slot on the F1 calendar, having captured the hearts of fans in its previous editions.

Turkey featured most recently in the 2021 F1 season, although it was the manic nature of Istanbul's qualifying in 2020 that serves as the stand-out memory from the venue in recent times.

There is still no clarity regarding which of these two venues is the favourite to replace the Chinese GP, and it is still uncertain if F1 will replace the event at all.

In any case, by announcing the cancellation of China's race early, Formula 1 has time to organise a replacement before 2023 begins.