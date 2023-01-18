F1 legend Michael Schumacher was referred to in a major court case in India over the "living will" argument, where a brief update on his condition was given.

The German driver was used as an example in court where they gave a brief update on his current condition. Schumacher's family have kept very private since his horrific skiing accident in December 2013. He was skiing off piste with his son, Mick, where he fell and hit his head on a rock. The F1 icon was put in a medically induced coma until the following June.

It is known that Schumacher has been carrying on with treatment in his home in Switzerland, but updates have been few and far between. We have had some brief updates over the years from his former Ferrari team principal, Jean Todt, and his wife Corinna.

According to the Indian Express, it was said in The Supreme Court in India that Schumacher is still in a coma.

"Michael Schumacher, he is still in coma, we don't know what will happen, if some stem cell research will revive him. He is still alive. "What is critical illness for an ordinary person of normal wealth, is not critical for Michael Schumacher."

This was all part of a case over whether it should be legal for someone to sign a directive to choose to end their medical treatment. Schumacher's case was used by those fighting against this becoming legal. According to the reports, scientist Stephen Hawking was also used as an example.

Schumacher's son, Mick, has been sharing some throwback photos recently which fans have been going wild for. Michael is one of the most loved F1 drivers in history, as well as holding the record for the most championship wins with Lewis Hamilton.

Although we do not expect to hear any further updates on Schumacher's condition soon, we know the whole F1 community is wishing him and his family well.