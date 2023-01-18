Skip to main content

F1 News: Update On Michael Schumacher's Condition Hinted At In Indian Supreme Court

Michael Schumacher's case was used as an example in court.

F1 legend Michael Schumacher was referred to in a major court case in India over the "living will" argument, where a brief update on his condition was given. 

The German driver was used as an example in court where they gave a brief update on his current condition. Schumacher's family have kept very private since his horrific skiing accident in December 2013. He was skiing off piste with his son, Mick, where he fell and hit his head on a rock. The F1 icon was put in a medically induced coma until the following June.

USATSI_2132336_168396005_lowres

It is known that Schumacher has been carrying on with treatment in his home in Switzerland, but updates have been few and far between. We have had some brief updates over the years from his former Ferrari team principal, Jean Todt, and his wife Corinna. 

According to the Indian Express, it was said in The Supreme Court in India that Schumacher is still in a coma.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Michael Schumacher, he is still in coma, we don't know what will happen, if some stem cell research will revive him. He is still alive. 

"What is critical illness for an ordinary person of normal wealth, is not critical for Michael Schumacher."

USATSI_2101257_168396005_lowres

This was all part of a case over whether it should be legal for someone to sign a directive to choose to end their medical treatment. Schumacher's case was used by those fighting against this becoming legal. According to the reports, scientist Stephen Hawking was also used as an example.

Schumacher's son, Mick, has been sharing some throwback photos recently which fans have been going wild for. Michael is one of the most loved F1 drivers in history, as well as holding the record for the most championship wins with Lewis Hamilton. 

Although we do not expect to hear any further updates on Schumacher's condition soon, we know the whole F1 community is wishing him and his family well.

USATSI_2132336_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Update On Michael Schumacher's Condition Hinted At In Indian Supreme Court

By Lydia Mee
1991 Ferrari 643
News

F1 News: 1991 Ferrari 643 That Sparked Prost And Ferrari's Dramatic Split Up For Grabs

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19371283_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: George Russell On His First Year Beside Lewis Hamilton - "Unique Character"

By Lydia Mee
M252267 (1)
News

F1 News: Toto Wolff Prepares Mercedes Fans 2023 Failure - "Difficult To Catch Up"

By Lydia Mee
M315707
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton's "Astonishing" Driving Style Most Similar To Michael Schumacher's

By Lydia Mee
SI202203270528_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 Confirm 2023 Season Will Have 23 Races After Decision Finalised On Chinese Grand Prix

By Lydia Mee
M226372
News

F1 News: Here's Your Chance To Own A Part Of Lewis Hamilton's Record-Breaking Car

By Lydia Mee
M249194
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Not-So-Secret Weapon In Mercedes Garage

By Lydia Mee