F1 News: Valtteri Bottas Admits the Truth After Sauber Collapse
Valtteri Bottas has opened up on his regret from the 2022 season, calling his decision to move to the Sauber F1 team a "mistake." The team was known by the brand identity Alfa Romeo when he began with them. Though the prospect seemed promising initially, things went downhill for the Hinwil outfit in terms of the car's performance, with Audi eventually announcing that it would take over the team. Consequently, Bottas' prospects of continuing with Sauber took a considerable hit.
Sauber shifted to its bright green Kick Sauber facade this season, which proved extremely challenging for Bottas, who scored no points in the 24 races that went by. His teammate Zhou Guanyu managed to score four points in the Qatar Grand Prix after the C44 F1 car received effective upgrades for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The main cause of their underperformance could be attributed to the lack of considerable development on the car, as the team underwent significant transformation in the management structure, including the signing of former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto as the outfit's CEO and CTO.
Both drivers, who joined Sauber in 2022, will be dropped from the team next year and are still in search of full-time seats for the 2025 season. They will be replaced by the F1 veteran Nico Hulkenberg and F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto. Zhou has been linked to a potential reserve driver role with Ferrari, while Bottas is widely expected to return to Mercedes in a reserve driver capacity, marking a homecoming to the team where he achieved much of his career success.
Speaking about his crash with Haas' Kevin Magnussen during the Abu Dhabi GP, where the Finn was poised to score his first points, and elaborating on his mistake of joining Sauber in 2022, Bottas said:
"I knew from the moment that I touched the brakes and locked up that that was it, it is a shame, but it is not the first disappointment.
"I'm relieved that this section of my career is over, and now I'm really looking ahead and going to work hard to make the best plan of how to be back on the grid.
"It was a mistake, but you can't predict the future. Everything started off so well in the first year but since then, it's been downhill, but you can't predict the future.
"That's how it is, and I just want to make sure that the next move I make is going to be a good one, and hopefully there are better times to come."
Cadillac, Formula 1's eleventh team was recently approved by the Formula One Management (FOM) to join the F1 grid in 2026 after General Motors revealed a more significant role in its partnership with Andretti. Mario Andretti, who will serve on the board of directors for the Cadillac team, announced that the outfit will be considering a young American talent and an F1 veteran of any nationality to be a part of the team's driver lineup. This could be good news for Bottas, who displayed interest in being a part of the American team but for next year, he will likely go back to Mercedes.