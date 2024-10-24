F1 News: Valtteri Bottas Considers Mercedes Return As Sauber Contract Expiry Looms
Valtteri Bottas has confirmed he has would consider a return to his previous team Mercedes as his Sauber contract is still up in the air for next year. However, as the Brackley-based squad has filled its driver line-up for 2025 with George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli, this would be in a non-driving role.
Throughout his extensive career, Bottas has established himself as a tenacious and talented driver within Formula 1. His debut came with Williams in 2013, where he demonstrated his potential by securing nine podium finishes. In 2017, he joined Mercedes and enjoyed significant achievements, including 10 Grand Prix victories and two seasons as the World Drivers’ Championship runner-up.
Currently at Sauber, Bottas is navigating a team in transition. Sauber is set to become an Audi Works team by 2026, with Audi preparing to oversee operations. The transition period includes notable management shifts, such as the appointment of former Ferrari chief, Mattia Binotto, and the confirmation of Nico Hulkenberg's move from Haas to Sauber. Despite no points scored in the 2024 season, Bottas remains resolute in his commitment to the team and its potential. He is actively seeking a multi-year contract extension.
Nevertheless, the competition for seats in Formula 1 remains fierce. Young drivers, including Franco Colapinto from Williams and Gabriel Bortoleto, leading the F2 standings, are considered prominent contenders for the Sauber seat alongside Hulkenberg.
Bottas, while optimistic about Sauber's improving prospects, is pragmatic regarding the realities of contract negotiations. In a discussion with F1TV, as quoted by Crash.net, he stated:
“Firstly, my priority is to stay as a race driver. That’s what I want and what I am pushing for with Mattia. But as I don’t have anything signed, we’re in October, I need to look at all of the alternatives including going back to the Mercedes family."
Should the Finnish driver fail to secure the desired contract extension with Sauber, he has not closed the door on exploring alternatives like joining the IndyCar series or returning to Mercedes in a reserve driver role. These options remain secondary, however, to his primary ambition of continuing as a race driver within Formula 1.
“[Mercedes] is one option and I would consider it. There’s other options as well as well as going back to my priority is being a race driver in F1.”
Looking ahead to the Mexican Grand Prix, Bottas commented:
“Yes, I am optimistic. Here it's a low grip track. It's a track with thin air. So, it's a fact that aero matters less here and, in theory, all the cars should be closer together,” he explained. “And I also like the track, so I think it's an opportunity for us.”