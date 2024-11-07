F1 News: Valtteri Bottas Ends Sauber Farewell Speech With Hilarious Moment
After Sauber announced yesterday that it would part ways with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu from 2025, Bottas delivered a heartfelt farewell message on social media, ending on a humorous note as the camera zoomed out to reveal him standing in his underpants.
In the race for Sauber's final 2025 seat, Bottas had hoped to secure a full-time role, yet the team, with an eye toward its 2026 transition under Audi's ownership, ultimately chose to prioritize youth over experience.
Sauber’s CEO and CTO, Mattia Binotto, selected F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto, seeing his potential as a better fit for the team's future vision. This decision hints at Sauber’s inclination to balance fresh talent with proven expertise, as veteran driver Nico Hulkenberg, currently with Haas, is also set to join the team next year.
Binotto explained that the former Mercedes driver was a "key candidate" in the selection process but did not meet the "final conditions" for a contract extension. He told the media:
“In considering our driver line-up for the coming seasons, Valtteri was unquestionably a key candidate. With his fighting spirit, he frequently pushed the car beyond its performance limits.
“However, a decision had to be made. After open and constructive discussions, we mutually concluded that final conditions could not be met so we agreed that it is time to part ways. Valtteri will always have an open door here in Hinwil.”
In a farewell message to fans on X, Bottas reflected emotionally on his three-year journey with the Hinwil team. Just as the video seems to take a heartfelt tone, a humorous twist unfolds when the camera zooms out, revealing Bottas in his usual lighthearted style. Bottas said:
"Hi everyone, I guess you might have seen the news that I won't be racing in Formula 1 with Stake F1 team Kicksauber in 2025. I wanted to just take this opportunity to thank you all for all the support out there, in the past, now, and in the future. And also big thanks to the team for everything.
"I mean, when one door closes, another door opens. And I'm actually very excited of the future and what's next."
The opportunity that Bottas might be referring to could be a reserve driver role for Mercedes, the team he raced for between 2017 and 2025. The Finn revealed two weeks ago that he was open to going back to the "Mercedes family" for a reserve driver role if he found no other full-time racing opportunity on the F1 grid. Mercedes has also teased his potential signing with his photo on X. If the speculation is true, we could expect an announcement shortly.