F1 News: Valtteri Bottas Eyes Cadillac Seat Amid Red Bull Snub
Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas has revealed that he is disliked by some people at Red Bull, although the reasons remain unclear. This admission came when Bottas was asked whether he would consider discussions with the team if an opportunity arose for an experienced driver to join one of its squads. On top of this, the multiple race winner has admitted that he is eyeing a seat with Cadilac Andretti, the organisation now confirmed for a place on the grid for 2026.
Sauber made the bold decision to overhaul its driver lineup for the upcoming season, bringing in Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and Formula 2 championship frontrunner Gabriel Bortoleto, effectively replacing Bottas and Zhou Guanyu for the 2025 season. The team's new leadership under Mattia Binotto, who serves as both CTO and CEO, is focused on preparing Sauber - to be branded Audi from 2026 - for a competitive future.
With Audi set to take full control in 2026, Binotto has opted for a driver combination that balances experience with fresh talent. With the last available seat in F1 taken away, Bottas was exploring other opportunities on the grid and was strongly linked to a reserve driver seat with his former team Mercedes.
At Red Bull, speculation is swirling around the possibility of Sergio Perez losing his seat for the 2025 season, with VCARB drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson being evaluated as potential replacements alongside Max Verstappen. However, when Bottas was asked after the Las Vegas Grand Prix that Red Bull might consider a more experienced driver for the second seat, he made an unexpected revelation, stating:
“I feel like there are some people at Red Bull who don’t really like me for some reason.
“I don’t think it’s an option, but that’s my feeling.”
When he was asked if he would be keen on driving for Andretti Cadillac in 2026, if the team made it to the F1 grid, he said:
“Yes, I might!”
However, the Finn seems poised to sign with Mercedes for the role of a reserve driver, with team principal Toto Wolff revealing that he would be pleased to welcome Bottas back. Wolff mentioned that talks have progressed to the final stage, and an official announcement is imminent. Speaking to Viaplay in Las Vegas, as quoted by Motorsport.com, he said:
“Nothing is signed, nothing is done, but if we were to have him back in the family, we all we would be all full of joy.
“I mean, what you can say is that if you have the opportunity in having a pilot like Valtteri back in the Mercedes family, with his ability, with his most recent experience of these modern cars, you can deem yourself super lucky.”
When Wolff was asked how eager he was to have Bottas on board Mercedes, he said:
“Very much. You know negotiations at the end, lawyers always want to make contracts fail! I'm joking, they are great lawyers, and it's a matter of time.”