F1 News: Valtteri Bottas Hints At Insane Return To Former Team After Sauber 2025 Exit
With Sauber confirming F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto for 2025 and beyond, current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas may explore a reserve driver role at Mercedes for the next Formula 1 season.
Bottas was also in contention for the 2025 seat, representing his final chance to secure a full-time racing role. However, with Audi set to take over Sauber in 2026, Sauber CEO and CTO Mattia Binotto ultimately opted for the fresh potential of Bortoleto over Bottas’ extensive F1 experience. This decision aligns with the team's strategy to pair young talent with seasoned driver Nico Hulkenberg, who joins from Haas next year.
Binotto highlighted that the Finn was a "key candidate" in the selection process but he did not meet the "final conditions" for a contract extension. He told the media:
“In considering our driver line-up for the coming seasons, Valtteri was unquestionably a key candidate. With his fighting spirit, he frequently pushed the car beyond its performance limits.
“However, a decision had to be made. After open and constructive discussions, we mutually concluded that final conditions could not be met so we agreed that it is time to part ways. Valtteri will always have an open door here in Hinwil.”
Bottas, who made his Formula 1 debut more than a decade ago with Williams in 2013, revealed the situation he has ended up in is not easy. He added:
“A situation like this is never easy for anyone.
“But after all the good and in-depth discussions we had in the past weeks, we realised that the conditions to grow this project together were not met.
“These past years with the team have been an incredible journey, full of growth, challenges, and unforgettable moments. I’m grateful for the joint experiences as well as the trust and support I’ve felt every step of the way.
“Though it’s time to move on, I’ll always carry a piece of this team with me, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for us both.”
With no other full-time option available with any of the teams, Bottas could return to the Brackley outfit, a team he spent 5 years with before moving to Sauber (then Alfa Romeo) in 2022. As hinted by him in a recent interview when his talks were ongoing with Binotto, Bottas had stated:
“I’ve got to look at all the alternatives including going back to the Mercedes family."
With Sauber yet to score any points this season due to limited upgrades amid its transformation into the Audi Works team in less than 18 months, Bottas offers a stronger record with 10 Grand Prix victories from his time at Mercedes, bringing a valuable advantage to his prospects.