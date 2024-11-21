F1 News: Valtteri Bottas Offers Update On Next Step After Sauber Exit
Valtteri Bottas has opened up on his Sauber exit after it was recently announced that his contract will not be extended beyond the current season. The Finnish driver expressed that he is at peace with the decision for now and is actively exploring opportunities within Formula 1, hinting at "interesting" options currently on the table.
Sauber decided to refresh its driver lineup entirely by signing Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto, replacing Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. Mattia Binotto, the CTO and CEO of the Hinwil outfit under Audi's leadership, which takes over the team in 2026, chose a driver lineup that is a mix of experience and youth to elevate the team's position in the championship.
Sauber remains the only team in Formula 1 yet to score any points this season. Bottas, who joined the team in 2022 under its Alfa Romeo branding, had been competing with several drivers for the final available seat in the premier class. Reflecting on the missed opportunity after weeks of discussions with Binotto, the former Mercedes driver said:
“I think the closer we were getting to that [decision] date, I did definitely figure out at the end that there were other drivers as candidates as well. Of course, you start to hear rumours.
“In the end, I still thought it was maybe a 50/50 chance [to stay]. I got the call on Monday [after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix], but at least I know now. I just need to figure out what’s next.”
Despite the efforts, Bottas revealed he was at peace with the decision, knowing that it is a "tricky sport." He added:
“Yeah, absolutely. Life goes on. There’s lots of exciting things ahead. I’m fine with it.
“It’s a tricky sport. I think I got into a bit of an unlucky situation in terms of hanging onto the last seat on the grid. When that doesn’t happen, obviously you’re out for now.”
However, Bottas' love for Formula 1 pushes him to remain connected with the sport, which is currently motivating him to figure out the next move, since he has interesting options to choose from. He said:
“The way my kind of active F1 driving career ended for now, it wasn’t the best way, that you can’t really decide yourself.
“I feel like still I have lots to give the sport and I still love it. I love racing against the best drivers in the world in the best cars in the world – that’s what I love.
“I’m just trying to figure out now what is the next move. I don’t really have that much more [to say]. I’m taking it day by day and there’s some interesting stuff on the table.”
Speaking on racing in another category of motorsport, the 35-year-old driver said:
“For me, at the moment, I feel like jumping into a new category comes quite quick.
“We’re almost in December. I think that’d be more realistic if I don’t find a seat in F1 during 2025 or for 2026.
“It’s all these things that I need to kind of try and plan, but the picture has not even formed in my head what is the ideal situation.”