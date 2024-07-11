F1 News: Valtteri Bottas Outlines Mercedes Contract Preferences
Stake F1/ Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas, whose contract with his team expires after the 2024 season, is looking to join a team that offers 'security' and stability. The Finnish driver also ruled out moving back to Mercedes in 2025 for one year amid rumors that the team required a stop-gap driver for 2025.
Bottas, who comes with a wealth of Formula 1 experience, is a preferred driver in the market. However, the uncertainty surrounding Carlos Sainz's contract negotiations has put all teams in a holding pattern. Until Sainz finalizes his future team, Bottas must patiently wait before he can confidently narrow down his options.
Although continuing his F1 journey with his current team is still an option for Bottas, he also reportedly remains a favored choice for Williams and Alpine. Meanwhile, Mercedes is actively exploring alternatives to fill Lewis Hamilton's seat following his move to Ferrari next year.
F2 driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli initially appeared to be on Mercedes' shortlist, but with reports suggesting the team requires a temporary driver for the 2025 season, Bottas has emerged as a prominent candidate. With prior experience at Mercedes, Bottas has maintained friendly relations with team principal Toto Wolff. However, he has firmly ruled out a one-year return to the Silver Arrows. He told Mirror Sport:
“Filling a place for one year, I don't think that is what I want or need at the moment.
“For next year, I want something multi-year with a clear plan for the years ahead and work together for that time.
“I think that's what I need, a good challenge and a clear plan. If I just do one year, then you're back to square one again and looking at what's next. I'm good friends with Toto so, of course, we've talked about everything.”
Bottas is currently at the bottom of the Drivers' Standings, having not scored any points in 12 races. His team has also struggled to develop and often fails to earn points. Now, after his three-year stint with Sauber, Bottas is looking for security and a positive change in his Formula 1 career. He added:
“It would be nice to have security.
“But I always knew when I signed everything that, in three years, it will be the same thing again.
“It's kind of exciting as well, in the end, if there is a change. I'm fine with the situation - it's been interesting - but I want to get it sorted soon. Then I'll be even happier again.”