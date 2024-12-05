F1 News: Valtteri Bottas Teases Abu Dhabi GP Might Not Be His Last Race Amid Cadillac Rumors
Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas has revealed that he has a feeling this won't be his last race in Formula 1, despite losing his seat for the 2025 season. The statement comes from him amid rumors of him being considered for a seat in F1's eleventh team, Cadillac.
Sauber has overhauled its driver lineup for the upcoming season, replacing Bottas and Zhou Guanyu with Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto. Following his departure at the end of the 2024 season, Bottas is reportedly in discussions with Mercedes for a potential reserve driver role in 2025, with negotiations still ongoing.
Meanwhile, Cadillac, a partnership between Andretti Global and General Motors, received approval from Formula One Management to join the F1 grid, following GM's commitment to a more significant role in the venture. Former F1 champion Mario Andretti, who will serve as a director on the board of the new Cadillac F1 team, revealed plans to feature a young American driver alongside an experienced F1 veteran when the team debuts in 2026.
As a result, Bottas, who entered Formula 1 in 2013, has been increasingly linked to a potential move to the sport’s second American team. His recent statement that the upcoming season finale might not mark his last race in F1 suggests that discussions about his future could already be underway. Speaking to the media as the sport prepares for the final race of the grueling 2024 triple-header season finale, Bottas said:
“This week I've started to realise it's getting towards the end - for now.
“I still don't think it's guaranteed that it's my last race - that's my, my feeling.
“It should be an interesting weekend. Let's see if there are any emotions or if it's business as usual. And then we see afterward.”
Addressing the ongoing discussions about a potential Mercedes reserve driver role for next year, Bottas stated he was in no rush to make a decision, adding that a conclusion would likely be reached in the week following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. When asked about the reason for the delay behind the situation, he said:
“Just because I'm in no rush.
“I want to see all the opportunities out there, but we're still in regular touch and we did agree that we're going to catch up after the last race.
“It's been busy three weeks for everyone, so it's going to be easier next week, but there's no hurdles and such.
“We both have the interest. So it's just that either side, we haven't been in a rush to do anything.”