F1 News: Valtteri Bottas Teases Mercedes Return As Lewis Hamilton Replacement
Valtteri Bottas has not ruled out a potential return to Mercedes for the 2025 Formula 1 season. As his contract with Sauber concludes at the end of the current 2024 season, the Finnish driver is exploring all available avenues.
With the recent announcement that Sauber, which will become Audi in 2026, has signed current Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg on a multi-year contract in 2025, the future has become more uncertain for Sauber drivers Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. Both Bottas and Guanyu's contract expire at the end of the year and with Audi's interest in Carlos Sainz added to this, the two drivers are looking to secure 2025 seats imminently.
Speaking during the Drivers Press Conference ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, Bottas addressed the possibility of a return to Mercedes, who he drove for between 2017 and 2021. He commented, as quoted by Crash.net:
“I think at the moment everything is an option. But still, my preference is a long-term deal.”
The Finn's past experience at Mercedes, where he secured multiple wins and helped secure constructors' championships, makes him an attractive candidate for a potential callback, especially as the team is looking for a replacement for Lewis Hamilton who is moving to Ferrari next year. Bottas continued:
“I'm sure that would be the right compromise [Going back to a corporate environment]. You know, I've been in the in the corporate world and I know that stuff. I can deal with it. But the main thing is, like I mentioned earlier, my team needs to respect who I am, what I can deliver. But I'm sure always compromise can be found.”
Discussions about his future are ongoing and not limited to Mercedes. Bottas acknowledges the importance of keeping his options open.
"That seems the rational response, when you're in a situation that you are on the free market, let's say, you're always looking around. So, for a while now it's been different direction, not just one direction because you can't rely on one option only. That's how it goes. So. that doesn't really change.
“Discussions have been going on for some time to different directions. Some progress is being made. I'm not just relying on one option for what factors are most important when considering long term because I wouldn't get one year or several words just to just to be in F1 just to hang on that's I need a long term project. with clear goals, and with respect for what I can do and deliver.
“That's really the main thing. Obviously, the faster the car the better. But the main thing is to have that security for years ahead, but we can work together for the goals that we set.”