F1 News: Valtteri Bottas Yet To Confirm Future In Sport - 'Still Open'
Valtteri Bottas, the accomplished Finnish driver currently with Sauber, which will soon morph into an Audi factory team, faces a significant crossroad in his career. With his current contract set to expire at the end of 2024, Bottas deliberates on extending his tenure in Formula 1.
Since stepping into F1, Bottas’ journey has been remarkable, marked by 10 victories with Mercedes. His extensive experience and robust track record position him as a pivot around which Stake F1’s future, particularly during the Audi transition, could revolve.
The speculation surrounding his future is rife as the critical transition of Sauber to Audi looms ahead. Bottas, reflecting on his situation, told RacingNews365:
"I think everything is still open. At the moment nothing is closed yet. Some teams have already decided it, but apart from that it is still an open situation. Audi has made it clear that they are not rushing things, but at the same time it means that I have to look at other options. We are aware of the situation and that is what we are doing now. And that is why this gentleman is hanging around here," he said, pointing at his manager.
Further discussing his motivation, Bottas expresses a strong desire to climb back to the top positions he once occupied, as quoted by MotorsportWeek.com.
“I don’t really actually want to put any specific number on how many years I have left, just because I don’t see the end coming yet.
“I still feel like I have lots to give and lots to achieve. Now my motivation is to get back closer to the top. I miss that feeling of fighting more towards the front end.
“The more you have experience, the more you can adapt to certain things. I hope that’s going to be my strength. Also, they should know I’m quite a good team player with anyone who works alongside me.”