F1 News: VCARB Set To Bring 'Biggest Upgrade Of The Year' To Spanish GP
As the Formula 1 circus heads to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix, significant upgrades have been reported for the Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) team. Traditionally, Barcelona has been favored for unveiling major upgrades due to its former role as the season’s European opener and a popular venue for winter tests.
While teams might have opted for fine-tuning in races like Miami and Imola earlier in the year, Barcelona retains a pivotal role thanks to its timing after the aerodynamically challenging circuits in Monaco and Canada, making it ideal for significant technological rollouts.
This year, VCARB is set to unveil what is dubbed the 'biggest upgrade of the year', as reported by Auto Motor und Sport. This massive overhaul includes an entirely new underbody, updated fairings, a redesigned rear wing, and revised sidepods, all aimed at propelling VCARB from a midfield contender to potentially challenging the leaders. Their recent string of scoring points in six out of the last seven races sheds light on their rising form and these enhancements might just be the catalyst they need for a breakthrough.
Mercedes isn't far behind in the upgrade race either. Team principal Toto Wolff, in his usual mix of seriousness and jest, hinted at an aggressive strategy for Barcelona, claiming the planned modifications could increase performance by "two seconds!" This statement, though likely an exaggeration, highlights Mercedes’ determination to maintain their competitive edge.
Heading into the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, VCARB is currently in sixth position in the Constructors' Standings with 28 points, ahead of Haas in seventh with 7 points and behind Aston Martin in fifth with 58 points. Drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo sit in tenth and twelfth position in the Drivers' Standings with 19 and 9 points, respectively.