F1 News: VCARB Unveils Jaw-Dropping Glitter Livery for Las Vegas Grand Prix
On the eve of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, an eagerly awaited race that begins the start of the final triad of races in the 2024 Formula 1 season, the VCARB Team has revealed a distinctively creative glitter livery. This dazzling livery doesn't just add sparkle to the VCARB01 but is a fitting nod to the nightlife of Sin City itself.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix, taking place on the iconic Las Vegas Strip Circuit, is the 22nd race of the 2024 Formula One World Championship. In its second year, it's known for its fast-paced street circuit that stretches 6.201 kilometers, punctuated by 17 corners and a nearly two-kilometer straight, which make it a thrilling fixture on the racing calendar. This modern track layout stands in stark contrast to the circuit from 1982 when the Las Vegas race was held in the parking lot of Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino. Since its reintroduction in 2023, the Las Vegas event has been a highlight of the season.
Peter Bayer, chief executive of VCARB, contextualizes the significance of the glittery design of the team's newly revealed livery.
“It wouldn’t be Las Vegas without a touch of glitter and as the home of glitz, it only felt right to bring this livery to the Las Vegas race,” he said. "It holds a special place in the team’s history as it’s where we launched VCARB earlier this year. Since then, creative collaboration with our partners has led to outstanding liveries beyond the norm, allowing us to disrupt the way we do things in Formula 1, as we’ve seen in Miami and Singapore.
"I look forward to seeing the VCARB01 shimmering under the lights on track.”
The thoroughly eye-catching livery draws inspiration from the Cash App Visa Glitter Card, integrating a striking blue and green gradient interspersed with glitter effects. This is the third special livery for the VCARB team this season and won't go unnoticed as drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson sport custom race suits and team kits to match.
Catherine Ferdon, Chief Marketing Officer of Cash App, reflected the enthusiasm for partnering with these initiatives:
“With our co-title sponsorship of VCARB, we aim to bring the magic of Formula 1 to more people and make the sport more accessible.”
Other teams, such as Sauber and Alpine, have also joined the trend of one-off liveries for this weekend, proving just how popular this Grand Prix is within the sport.
As the season heads towards its closure with subsequent races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, the championship standings remain fiercely contended. Max Verstappen leads, yet each race, including Las Vegas, offers a chance for McLaren's Lando Norris to push forward. He just has to stay in front of the Dutchman.