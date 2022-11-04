F1 News: Verstappen's teammates must accept they are slower than him, says Helmut Marko

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has discussed some of the difficulties Max Verstappen's teammates have faced in the last few seasons.

Verstappen has evolved into something of a machine in recent campaigns, comfortably outperforming his teammates since Daniel Ricciardo's departure from Red Bull in 2018.

The 25-year-old has signed a block-buster agreement to continue with Red Bull for multiple years, cementing the team's unwavering trust in his ability to lead the team.

Verstappen's back-to-back World Championships are proof enough of his prowess, but the Austrian team has committed to building itself around the Dutchman for several years now.

Sergio Perez has emerged as a capable partner for Verstappen, playing a crucial role in his 2021 title as well as Red Bull's most recent triumph in the Constructors.

Still, the Mexican driver faces the unenviable challenge of facing Verstappen on a weekly basis, which has occasionally seen him blown away by his teammate's pace.

In an interview with Car and Driver, Helmut Marko provided insight into the pressures of being on the opposite side of the garage to Verstappen:

"They compare their cars with his; 'are our cars the same?' they think, 'how can I beat him?'.

"They can't because they try to change the set-up of the car or adapt to his driving style.

"Of course, they cannot accept that you are simply not on the same level as him.

"At some point, you have to accept, pfft, this guy is special, and it's simply not possible to defeat him.

"It is my job to make them [Verstappen's teammates] understand this.

"Is that cruel? I don't think so."

Some might protest against Marko's description of Verstappen's teammates, with the Red Bull advisor seemingly unconvinced that he can be outperformed in the same machinery.

Daniel Ricciardo certainly pushed Verstappen to his limits from 2016-18, but Verstappen has made several objective improvements as a driver since then.

In any case, time will tell whether Perez can close the gap further in 2023.