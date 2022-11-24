Skip to main content
F1 News: Viewership figures show further growth in US audiences

F1 News: Viewership figures show further growth in US audiences

Formula 1 records yet further growth.

Formula 1 records yet further growth.

Formula 1's growth in the US has continued this season, as ESPN records yet another jump in viewership figures.

The 2022 season finished with an increase in viewership for ESPN, with the broadcaster seeing numbers grow by 28% from the average of the 2021 season. 

Formula 1's growth in America has been well documented, with the sport adding more US venues (Miami, Las Vegas) to the calendar to capitalise on this. 

After the calamitous American GP in 2005, the F1 has struggled to gather the momentum and public interest it desired in the States. 

This is not to say there was no public engagement whatsoever, considering that COTA has hosted numerous race weekends with hundreds of thousands of spectators in attendance. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Still, the viewership figures indicate a significant spike in American interest in Formula 1. 

An average of 1.21 million viewers watched the races across ESPN's various channels in 2022, per The Athletic. 

SI202205090037_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb_news

Out of the 22 races this year, 12 of them set US viewership records, with the Miami GP generating the highest revenue.

Formula's 'Drive to Survive' series has proven integral in making the sport more mainstream in the US. 

The excitement and unpredictability of the 2021 season was also crucial in this growth, which has put F1 firmly on the map on American soil. 

Moving forward, it will be necessary for F1 to maintain this momentum and continue its growth internationally.

mick garagee
News

Mercedes on signing Mick Schumacher: "We need to make it happen"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Pierre_Gasly_enjoys_first_outing_alongside_Jack_Doohan_as_BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_rounds_off_2022_season (1)
News

F1 News: Pierre Gasly can be faster than Piastri, believes Alpine boss

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
alonso aston atmosphere
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso feels "special atmosphere" at Aston Martin

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210240114_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Viewership figures show further growth in US audiences

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
ricciardo study
News

Daniel Ricciardo's rise and fall: From Red Bull star to third driver

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Brown dismisses
News

F1 News: Zak Brown dismisses "unfair" Piastri criticism from Alpine boss

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202111190455_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Christian Horner reveals similarity between Red Bull and Mercedes

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202207100321_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Highest Driver salaries and bonuses from 2022 revealed

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang