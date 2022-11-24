F1 News: Viewership figures show further growth in US audiences

Formula 1's growth in the US has continued this season, as ESPN records yet another jump in viewership figures.

The 2022 season finished with an increase in viewership for ESPN, with the broadcaster seeing numbers grow by 28% from the average of the 2021 season.

Formula 1's growth in America has been well documented, with the sport adding more US venues (Miami, Las Vegas) to the calendar to capitalise on this.

After the calamitous American GP in 2005, the F1 has struggled to gather the momentum and public interest it desired in the States.

This is not to say there was no public engagement whatsoever, considering that COTA has hosted numerous race weekends with hundreds of thousands of spectators in attendance.

Still, the viewership figures indicate a significant spike in American interest in Formula 1.

An average of 1.21 million viewers watched the races across ESPN's various channels in 2022, per The Athletic.

Out of the 22 races this year, 12 of them set US viewership records, with the Miami GP generating the highest revenue.

Formula's 'Drive to Survive' series has proven integral in making the sport more mainstream in the US.

The excitement and unpredictability of the 2021 season was also crucial in this growth, which has put F1 firmly on the map on American soil.

Moving forward, it will be necessary for F1 to maintain this momentum and continue its growth internationally.