F1 News: Villeneuve Shares Emotional Tribute to Ratzenberger And Senna Ahead of Poignant Anniversary
As the 30th anniversary of one of Formula 1’s darkest weekends approaches, former World Champion Jacques Villeneuve has opened up about his personal loss. Villeneuve’s comments highlighted not just the remarkable career of Ayrton Senna but also the often-overlooked tragedy of Roland Ratzenberger.
The 1994 San Marino Grand Prix remains one of the most tragic events in the history of Formula One. The deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger during the same weekend left an indelible mark on the sport. However, as this year marks the 30th remembrance of that fateful weekend, Jacques Villeneuve has brought a poignant focus back to his friend and fellow racer, Roland Ratzenberger.
Jacques Villeneuve, whose father, Gilles Villeneuve, was also tragically killed in a qualifying session for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix, has often felt the sting of loss in the racing community. His reflections on Ratzenberger's death emphasize a disparity in attention that has troubled him for decades. He explained during an interview with Casino Online In:
"I think it was only Roland’s third Grand Prix. It was a really tough weekend, awful in every respect."
The disparity in mourning between Senna and Ratzenberger was stark, with global outpourings for Senna overshadowing the death of Ratzenberger. Villeneuve’s pain resurfaces every year on the anniversary, exacerbated by the typical focus only on Senna.
"What I find the most painful is that every year at this time people ask me how I feel about the anniversary of Senna’s death. I told them I didn’t know Senna but I knew Ratzenberger. They’d say, ‘Oh we don’t care about him, we care about Senna.’
"I would respond, ‘I care about Ratzenberger, he was my friend, he’s the one I care about. ‘
"I find that very painful even today. Suddenly Senna was a big loss but apparently Ratzenberger wasn’t. That is how most media people portray it and I find that awful."
Further illustrating this contrast, Villeneuve revealed the disappointing attendance at Ratzenberger's funeral:
"The whole grid went to Senna’s funeral. Only five went to Roland’s. That shows you how ridiculous it all was.
"People say their deaths were a big loss for F1. No, they were a big loss for the families who have to grieve. Ratzenberger was as much a loss as Senna. For me, Ratzenberger was the bigger loss because he was a friend.
"I was watching the weekend on television. It sticks in the memory. Two dead drivers, accidents in the pit lane and at the start. It was just bad luck. Things just went from bad to worse over 48 hours.”
The toll of such losses on personal relationships within the racing community is significant. Villeneuve described a certain emotional distancing that becomes necessary to cope.
"I have lost different people in racing so I go cold and don’t react. That started with my father’s death. After Roland, I became super close to Greg Moore and then he passed away (in an accident in 1999) so I didn’t tend to get close to drivers.
"You just turn cold because that is self-protection. You don’t show your emotions and keep it all inside."
Villeneuve shared further:
"I remember him fondly. He was like an older brother to me. He was just there. The great memories I have from Japan involve Roland.
"He took me under his wing when I moved to Japan. He was racing in Japanese Formula 3000 for Toyota who I was racing for too.
"He was fun. He was not living in Tokyo. But he would often jump in his car and drive to Tokyo to party with us and then sleep in his car because he couldn’t drive back!
"He was really old school in that respect. Life was to be enjoyed. When I saw him get into F1 I was so pleased for him. It was amazing. And he was in his early 30s which is late really for a driver."