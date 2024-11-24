F1 News: Viral Video Shows New FIA Race Director 'Littering' At Las Vegas Grand Prix
A viral video captures new FIA race director Rui Marques tossing trash by the Las Vegas Street Circuit, igniting widespread debate on social media. Marques assumed the role this weekend, stepping in for Niels Wittich, who made an abrupt exit following the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, leaving many surprised by the sudden change in leadership.
The video, titled 'Not a good look for F1 and its new Race Director… 👀😬' on Instagram, has been reshared by a fan and received more than 1,000 comments and 46,400 likes. The clip shows Marques stepping out of the red Mercedes-AMG GT Safety Car, throwing what seems to be trash onto the pathway behind the fences, and promptly returning to the car.
Fans have reacted negatively, questioning Marques' actions. One fan commented, "It is these kind of people that needs to do community service, not drivers for casually swearing," hinting at the penalties handed by the FIA to Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
While many comments criticized the FIA race director's actions, one fan noted that Marques was actually clearing trash from the track before the race began to ensure it was safe for the drivers. The comment stated: "The video doesn't show the director getting off the car. I think that much probably he stopped there to catch the plastic bag and send it off the track for security reasons. When cars crash the track officers send the debris off it rapidly. Obviously that at the end there will be a cleaning team that will finish the work in a proper way."
The comments section was ablaze with debate, with many arguing that Marques could have simply disposed of the trash in the bin if he wanted to clear the track. The video surfaced amid praise from Mercedes driver George Russell, who also serves as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association. Russell expressed his admiration for the new race director, stating:
“I’d say positive, to be honest.
“I think we’ve been through a little bit of an era where our comments are taken on board, but very little change happens.
“For example, a number of drivers spoke about the track limits of the exit of Turn 4. We felt it was a little bit unnecessary on a street circuit. He made a change to it in the moment and I think that’s what we want to see.
“As drivers, we want to be we heard and we want to see action taken straight away. So far, it’s been positive.”