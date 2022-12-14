Skip to main content

F1 News: What can Fred Vasseur bring to Ferrari for the 2023 season?

What can Fred Vasseur add to Ferrari?

Fred Vasseur's appointment as Ferrari Team Principal marks a significant step forward for the Italian squad, which remains eager to rectify its mistakes from 2022. 

Ferrari's F1-75 was more than capable of fighting against Red bull for the championship, but a variety of weaknesses prevented the team from sustaining a title challenge.

Maranello has not seen an F1 Championship for over a decade, so Fred Vasseur will be expected to change this ever-increasing fry spell. 

One of the Frenchman's biggest challenges will be to reverse  Ferrari's approach to failure under Mattia Binotto, which often consisted of downplaying responsibility for mistakes.

Vasseur has given some of his thoughts about joining the Italian squad for the 2023 season, as quoted by formula1.com:

"I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal.

FVA_TeamWear_Hero-Red_0047_-3072x1728
Scroll to Continue

Read More

"As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me.

"I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world."

There is no denying Ferrari salvaged a series of winless campaigns in 2020 and 2021 to propel themselves back to the front of the grid. 

However, Ferrari's appointment of Vasseur indicates a greater desire to achieve championship success within the team's upper management.

Whilst this year consisted of several embarrassing and otherwise underwhelming results, the Italian squad still finished second in the standings. 

Ferrari's frustrations with Mattia Binotto are indicative of growing ambition among executives to return the team to Championship-winning success. 

Vasseur's experience at Alfa Romeo will be useful in 2023, but perhaps his biggest asset is his perspective as an outsider. 

The decision to appoint Vasseur suggests Ferrari is willing to change its approach and adopt a harder line against its previous miscalculations, which proved costly in 2022. 

FVA_TeamWear_Hero-Red_0047_-3072x1728
News

F1 News: What can Fred Vasseur bring to Ferrari for the 2023 season?

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
guenther steiner haas
News

F1 News: Haas reaches "significant landmark" in 2023 development

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Charles Leclerc
News

F1 News: Will Charles Leclerc Prosper under Vasseur as new Team Principal Confirmed?

By Lydia Mee
M311395
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Is Officially One of the World's Most Stylish People

By Lydia Mee
220061-abu-dhabi-gp-saturday
News

F1 World Reacts To Ferrari's New Team Principal Confirmation

By Lydia Mee
Untitled design (1)
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes Fought For His Disabled Brother to Experience an F1 Car - "First To Do So"

By Lydia Mee
M277122 (1)
News

F1 News: Mercedes Pokes Fun at Recent Team Chief Movements

By Lydia Mee
SEIDL SAUBER
News

F1 News: Andreas Seidl joins Sauber Group as new CEO

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang