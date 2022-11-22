With the 2022 F1 season coming to a close, fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season and how the F1 grid will look like now that some drivers have left, some have moved teams, and there are going to be new additions to the sport.

Driver's Moving Teams

Pierre Gasly - Alpine

Pierre Gasly is moving away from the Red Bull umbrella for the first time in his F1 career. He is moving from the AlphaTauri team to go to Alpine, taking Fernando Alonso's seat.

The move to Alpine will make the team an all French line-up as Gasly will be driving alongside Esteban Ocon.

Even though the 2022 season only finished yesterday, Gasly has got straight into it with Alpine who have shared moments of him getting into his new car for testing.

Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso is making the move away from Alpine where he has had some friction with his teammate Esteban Ocon, to go to Aston Martin for the 2023 season. Alonso will be taking Sebastian Vettel's place on the team after his retirement.

Alonso is the oldest driver on the grid and has driven for a number of teams throughout his long career in the sport. These included Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and now he will be joining Lance Stroll on the Aston Martin team.

New Drivers For 2023

Oscar Piastri - McLaren

The first new driver announced for the 2023 season was Oscar Piastri who will be joining McLaren. Piastri has been an Alpine reserve driver and has been part of their driver academy, so when it was revealed that Alonso would be leaving the team Alpine put an announcement out that Piastri would have a seat for 2023. However, Piastri quickly put the team right saying he had not signed anything.

It was then later revealed that he would be joining the McLaren team, who have shared an introduction to the driver in his new papaya orange suit.

Nyck De Vries - AlphaTauri

The next new driver announced for 2023 was Nyck De Vries who made his F1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix this year when he had to step in last minute for Alex Albon in the Williams. De Vries made a lasting impression on his first F1 outing when he scored points for the team, out performed Albon's teammate Nicholas Latifi, and was awarded 'Driver of the Day'.

De Vries has been a Mercedes reserve driver as well as a Formula E champion for Mercedes.

Logan Sargeant - Williams

The most recent announcement of a driver joining the 2023 grid is Logan Sargeant joining Williams. Williams announced at the Austin Grand Prix weekend that they have offered Formula 2 driver Sargeant a seat for 2023, replacing Nicholas Latifi, so long as he could get enough super licence points.

The Formula 2 season came to an end this weekend in Abu Dhabi, and it was later revealed that the American driver had been able to get the required amount of points for his super licence to be able to drive in Formula 1 next year. Williams took to their social media to confirm his placement on the team.

Drivers Not Returning For 2023

Sebastian Vettel

F1 legend, Sebastian Vettel, has retired from the sport with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend being the last race of his career. Vettel started out with the Toro Rosso team, now AlphaTauri, in 2007 and was later promoted to Red Bull where he achieved the majority of his success including his four consecutive championship wins.

In 2015, Vettel moved to Ferrari and then he later moved to Aston Martin in 2021 where he stayed until his retirement.

Daniel Ricciardo

The Australian driver will not be returning with a permanent seat in the 2023 season. McLaren revealed earlier this year that Ricciardo's contract would be ending this year. Since the announcement there has been a lot of speculation over where Ricciardo would be placed next, with rumours circulating of him moving to Alpine and Haas.

Unfortunately, Ricciardo has not managed to secure a seat for next year but has said in interviews that he is hoping to make a comeback in 2024. There are also rumours of him becoming a reserve driver for Mercedes or Red Bull but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Mick Schumacher

The announcement of Mick Schumacher not continuing with the Haas team was made last week, although it did not come as a huge shock to fans as Haas had been going back and forth with the young German driver over the last few weeks. Gene Haas explained that Schumacher was costing the team a fortune with all of his crashes, Schumacher was told he needed to score more points in order to keep his seat, but then the team later went back on this statement.

Nicholas Latifi

It was revealed earlier this season that Nicholas Latifi would not be returning with the team in 2023 after he has not been able to achieve enough points. The Canadian driver later revealed that he had not secured a seat with a different team and is instead making the move to IndyCar.